Worth upgrading from 9700K to 7700X ?

Zorachus said: Current system is a MSI Z390 motherboard, i7 9700K, and 32GB DDR-4, with an RTX-3080, and older SSD. I mostly game on this PC, and play on an 34" Alienware Ultrawide



I play;

World of Warcraft at Ultra max settings

New World

BF 2042

Doom Eternal

Looking to buy Halo Infinite once CoOp is out, and the upcoming Warhammer Darktide



Would it be a noticeable upgrade, meaning smoother gameplay or less hiccups going to a 7700X, X670E motherboard, and 32GB DDR-5, and a M.2 SSD?

You will get more FPS likely. AMD didn't really start matching and exceeding Intel's lineup until the 5000 series. Even then, they couldn't sustain the higher frequencies that a delided 8th Gen or a stock 9th gen could do. SO, you are gonna see some performance gains on the new AMD parts for certain. But if it would be noticeable to you.... If you're already getting 100+FPS, (or maybe a zillion FPS in WOW) I don't know that you will see a difference. IN general performance and multithreaded applications it will be a bigger margin of difference.Really depends on how badly you want to drop a grand or so. If you have a Micro Center, take advantage of the free 32 Gig deal if you can. That will save you some bones.I still have a 9600 that runs at 5 Ghz and its very capable to this day.