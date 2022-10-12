Worth upgrading from 9700K to 7700X ?

Zorachus

Current system is a MSI Z390 motherboard, i7 9700K, and 32GB DDR-4, with an RTX-3080, and older SSD. I mostly game on this PC, and play on an 34" Alienware Ultrawide

I play;
World of Warcraft at Ultra max settings
New World
BF 2042
Doom Eternal
Looking to buy Halo Infinite once CoOp is out, and the upcoming Warhammer Darktide

Would it be a noticeable upgrade, meaning smoother gameplay or less hiccups going to a 7700X, X670E motherboard, and 32GB DDR-5, and a M.2 SSD?
 
If you really want to go AM5 I would wait on the 3D cache CPUs.
 
Zorachus

Yeah great point, they're supposed to have like double the cache of the popular 5800X3D, due out early next year. Best to wait for that, and by then pricing will probably be better for the motherboards and DDR-5, and the PCIe 5.0 SSD's are not out yet, but soon.
 
You will get more FPS likely. AMD didn't really start matching and exceeding Intel's lineup until the 5000 series. Even then, they couldn't sustain the higher frequencies that a delided 8th Gen or a stock 9th gen could do. SO, you are gonna see some performance gains on the new AMD parts for certain. But if it would be noticeable to you.... If you're already getting 100+FPS, (or maybe a zillion FPS in WOW) I don't know that you will see a difference. IN general performance and multithreaded applications it will be a bigger margin of difference.

Really depends on how badly you want to drop a grand or so. If you have a Micro Center, take advantage of the free 32 Gig deal if you can. That will save you some bones.

I still have a 9600 that runs at 5 Ghz and its very capable to this day.
 
