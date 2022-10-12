Worth upgrading from 9700K to 7700X ?

Current system is a MSI Z390 motherboard, i7 9700K, and 32GB DDR-4, with an RTX-3080, and older SSD. I mostly game on this PC, and play on an 34" Alienware Ultrawide
I play;
World of Warcraft at Ultra max settings
New World
BF 2042
Doom Eternal
Looking to buy Halo Infinite once CoOp is out, and the upcoming Warhammer Darktide
Would it be a noticeable upgrade, meaning smoother gameplay or less hiccups going to a 7700X, X670E motherboard, and 32GB DDR-5, and a M.2 SSD?
