Worth upgrading from 970 EVO M.2 2280 to Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 ?

Hello!

So as I am moving from my 9900K to a 5950x with x570 mobo, I was wondering if it would be worth it to upgrade my OS drive to the Sabrent 4.0 version.

I do have another NVME for Photoshop and Premiere cache so this OS NVME would be hosting the OS, and important apps like Photoshop, Premiere, etc.

So not sure if I would benefit much from the speed in real world.



Just figured..why not upgrade now since I will be reinstalling everything BUT dont want to just waste money for no real benefit.