Worth the Upgrade? DDR5 6800 CL32 to DDR5 7200 or 7600 (OC to 7600 - 8000) ?

I'm considering upgrading my memory to the new 7000+ DDR5 kits and I'm curious if it's worth it for gaming?



I'm currently running DDR5 6400 @ 6800 CL32 on my MSI Z690 Unify-X (2 DIMM Board) with a 13900K.

I was considering a 7200 kit (shoot for 7600) around $300 or a 7600 kit (shoot for 8000) around $375 .



Do you think there's a benefit or value in making this upgrade since I game at 4k / 144hz?



Thanks