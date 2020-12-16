Worth the money - setup with cheap external WD USB3.0 drives - Raid 6 LSI 9460 controller WD120EDAZ

ComSpitfire2020

Nov 22, 2020
11
Actually you have to pay for a cheap internal 3,5" 12TB HDD 230€, for a 12TB USB 3.0 drive you pay about 170€ :)

I bought 8x 12TB WD MyBook USB 3.0 drives and used it on a LSI 9460 controller.

I am not interested in more functions of the drives, reliability or better features. my interests are performance and price. that's the reason why i run a raid 6.

The initialisation time was 18h

2MB assigment NTFS / 1MB stripe / no BBU

1. results ..
1608133087596.png
 
