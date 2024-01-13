worth it to wait for ATX 3.1 PSU?

I know 3.1 is backwards compatible and the main new feature is the change from the 12VHPWR connector to the new one, called 12V-2×6...does this mean all ATX 3.1 PSU's will come with the 12+4 pin connector on the PSU itself versus using the 2x 8 connector?...is that the ideal way to connect it?
I currently have a Corsair RM850x...so if I were to upgrade to a new 4080 Super card I would need to buy this PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR Type-4 from Corsair?
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-...5-0-12vhpwr-type-4-psu-power-cable-cp-8920284
so if I bought a Corsair RM850x Shift (which is ATX 3.0) the PCIe 5.0 cable comes included?...so it's basically the same thing as far as the 12VHPWR connector?...so is it best to A) keep my RM850x and buy the add-on cable for $19.99...B) buy a brand new ATX 3.0 PSU or...C) wait for ATX 3.1 PSU's to become available?
