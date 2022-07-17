Worth it to "upgrade" from p8p67 rev 3.1 to Asus p8z77-v deluxe for overclocking?

D

duronboy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
186
When I bought the P8P67 rev 3.1, power phases weren't on my radar as they weren't listed in the ads or the reviews. I still don't know how many it has. And I forgot it won't do SLI, only crossfire. The P8Z77-V deluxe offers 16 + 4, and the P8P67 Pro was 12 + 2, the non-pro couldn't have been better than that. This in mind, I might actually be able to OC the 2600K I have better than I ever did when I first got it. But the main reason I stopped OC'ing was the system wouldn't run if the CPU down-clocked at idle. The settings had to be such that the CPU was at full-speed continuously.

So, price-wise, I might not have to spend too much, I might even make a very little bit(not counting the time and risk). Some rando is selling a p8z77-v deluxe packaged with another mobo, CPU, and RAM I won't use. Well, actually, I might could use the RAM, it's 32GB, which is more than I have now, but it's PNY. Is PNY from that era worth considering? I've been using gskill ripjaws or whatever and it's been fine, I guess. Haven't really pushed it.

What kind of degradation do mobos see with extreme OCing?

My first reaction is just to say F it and wait until I can afford a new system. Even the bottom end of the current gen is more than double, possibly triple the speed of this if I successfully OC'd it. On the other hand, I kinda wanna OC the shit out of this 2600K. But if it won't down-clock at idle, that'll be a real bummer.
 
R

RazorWind

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
4,301
When you say extreme overclocking, do you mean a few occasions of competitive overclocking with exotic cooling, or eleven years of running a 2600K at 4.9GHz?

I'd imagine the most relevant degradation is to the semiconductors in the VRM, if they've been used abusively for this long. The high side FETs in the VRM can eventually fail and short the 12V power supply voltage directly to the switch node. This is pretty common on graphics cards, although anecdotally, it sounds like CPUs are less likely to survive it than a GPU is. When it happens on a graphics card, you can remove the dead phase and the card usually at least kind of works again.

If you back off the overclock, does your current board behave normally when returning the idle speed? Or is it a situation where any overclock causes that behavior?
 
D

duronboy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
186
I guess I should have stipulated sustained extreme OC. I have no idea if the seller of that mobo kit was OCing long term. The processor they were bundling is faster than the 2600K, but it was a non-K chip. My limited knowledge suggests it probably wasn't too crazy of an OC if they were? However, the other, inferior mobo could have been the one they were using that non-K chip in, except that they do have it mounted in the z77 for the photo. Who knows. Maybe they toasted an unmentioned K chip in the z77?

Possibly a lighter OC would've worked better. But it seems it was so little of a difference in speed. With the 50+% OC, I could literally feel the difference in everything, as you might expect.
 
Azrak

Azrak

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 4, 2015
Messages
1,067
duronboy said:
My first reaction is just to say F it and wait until I can afford a new system.
Click to expand...
^I would lean towards this.
What you are thinking of buying from "some rando" sounds like a lot of unknowns based on your description, and seems likely to be just a waste of money.
I would focus on saving some more money and buying a more modern platform.
 
R

RazorWind

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
4,301
duronboy said:
I guess I should have stipulated sustained extreme OC. I have no idea if the seller of that mobo kit was OCing long term. The processor they were bundling is faster than the 2600K, but it was a non-K chip. My limited knowledge suggests it probably wasn't too crazy of an OC if they were? However, the other, inferior mobo could have been the one they were using that non-K chip in, except that they do have it mounted in the z77 for the photo. Who knows. Maybe they toasted an unmentioned K chip in the z77?

Possibly a lighter OC would've worked better. But it seems it was so little of a difference in speed. With the 50+% OC, I could literally feel the difference in everything, as you might expect.
Click to expand...
What happens if you back off from say, 4.9GHz to like, 4.7?

I have a 9900K that doesn't like running at 5GHz. It will, if I dial the voltage up to 11, but if I back it off to 4.9, it'll happily do that forever at just over stock voltage. That last 100MHz doesn't make that much difference in performance, but makes a big difference in longevity and stability. Maybe you could do the same with your current hardware and get some of the usability features back.

Azrak said:
^I would lean towards this.
What you are thinking of buying from "some rando" sounds like a lot of unknowns based on your description, and seems likely to be just a waste of money.
I would focus on saving some more money and buying a more modern platform.
Click to expand...
Agreed. My opinion is probably warped, but I can't really imagine the payoff from this being all that great, even if it goes exactly how he wants. You're not going to get that much more speed from a 2600K, even on the best motherboard in the world. I'd focus on doing what I had to do in order to upgrade the whole system.

OP, what are you actually doing with this system? Games?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Azrak
like this
D

duronboy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
186
I'm not entirely sure, because it's been 11 years, but I think the deal was if whatever speed increase was to all cores, instability or outright inoperability ensued if clock scaling was enabled. I don't remember if it was a P8P67 thing, a P67 thing, or a 2600K thing. A Z77 fixes 2 of those.

The other payoff was getting SLI and like mentioned, 32GB of RAM from 16GB. I just bought two GTX 680s for the price of one so SLI would be pretty sweet. However... that's a lotta watts. For like just barely better than 1060(120watts) performance.

And, my dad's old Mac Pro video card died and the 680 is one of very few cards that work. Mac video cards are super rapey in price for some reason.

I mean, if someone looked at my Steam history, they would say games is the primary system usage. But, it's a good thing hours logged are lies.

In theory, 3D CAD and web are the primary uses with some super light video editing. But yeah, there's some games... mostly old.
 
M

mda

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,187
A current gen i3 stock will run rings around that 5ghz 2600K for any sort of CPU intensive process and will lower your power bill. I'd leave things as is until you're ready for a platform upgrade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top