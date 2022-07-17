Worth it to "upgrade" from p8p67 rev 3.1 to Asus p8z77-v deluxe for overclocking?

When I bought the P8P67 rev 3.1, power phases weren't on my radar as they weren't listed in the ads or the reviews. I still don't know how many it has. And I forgot it won't do SLI, only crossfire. The P8Z77-V deluxe offers 16 + 4, and the P8P67 Pro was 12 + 2, the non-pro couldn't have been better than that. This in mind, I might actually be able to OC the 2600K I have better than I ever did when I first got it. But the main reason I stopped OC'ing was the system wouldn't run if the CPU down-clocked at idle. The settings had to be such that the CPU was at full-speed continuously.



So, price-wise, I might not have to spend too much, I might even make a very little bit(not counting the time and risk). Some rando is selling a p8z77-v deluxe packaged with another mobo, CPU, and RAM I won't use. Well, actually, I might could use the RAM, it's 32GB, which is more than I have now, but it's PNY. Is PNY from that era worth considering? I've been using gskill ripjaws or whatever and it's been fine, I guess. Haven't really pushed it.



What kind of degradation do mobos see with extreme OCing?



My first reaction is just to say F it and wait until I can afford a new system. Even the bottom end of the current gen is more than double, possibly triple the speed of this if I successfully OC'd it. On the other hand, I kinda wanna OC the shit out of this 2600K. But if it won't down-clock at idle, that'll be a real bummer.