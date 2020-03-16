Worth it to go from x79 x99?

C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
13,350
My current setup uses a XEON 1680v2 overclocked to 4.6Ghz.

I am contemplating going to an x99 setup with a 1660v3.

I would be:
Going from 25MB cache to 20MB cache
DDR4-3200 instead of DDR3-2133
Whatever else the x99 setup offers over the latest x79 setups .. see rig in sig.

I already have a motherboard or 2 as well as the RAM.

Would it actually be worth it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top