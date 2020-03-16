Worth it to go from x79 to x99?

My current setup uses a XEON 1680v2 overclocked to 4.6Ghz.

I am contemplating going to an x99 setup with a 1660v3.

I would be:
Going from 25MB cache to 20MB cache
DDR4-3200 instead of DDR3-2133
Whatever else the x99 setup offers over the latest x79 setups .. see rig in sig.

I already have a motherboard or 2 as well as the RAM.

Would it actually be worth it?
 
Unless you're doing things that are super memory bandwidth oriented, I'd probably say not worth it. Anything you're missing can be added by a PCIe card.

Moving forward though, you'll definitely have a better upgrade path for higher core processors on X99.
 
Hell, I'm still rocking my x99 setup for high end gaming... it is a solid platform! I'd say if you can get the parts cheaper, worth it, even this late in the game.
 
I'm on an i7-4930k at 4.2 ghz, highest I can go on stock voltage. I don't see any reason to upgrade it yet as I'm rarely CPU limited in the games I play. Need to upgrade my 1080p 60 hz TN panels first.

If it doesn't cost you much, I say go for it. I'm holding out for probably another two generations as I mostly play indie games at this point.
 
Well, I was watching a few different 1660v3 listings on eBay and one of the sellers sent me an offer for $150 shipped. Ended up buying it so after tax it was $160 and some change.

Once it gets here I will be swapping my current board and CPU to another computer and then I guess sell what I have left over. Or maybe I will get rid of my Dell boxes since I can't overclock with those.
 
As someone who previously went from x79 to x99: Biggest mistake of my life. The least impressive upgrade I did. Went from a 3820@4.625 to a 6800K@4.3.
 
My first x79 CPU was a 3820. Ran that at a bit over 4.7Ghz. Then I upgraded to a 4930k after the 3820 died... not sure if the board died and took out the CPU or if it was the other way around. That seemed like a decent upgrade to me.

Now running a 1680v2 at 4.6Ghz and the 2 extra cores and way more cache did help in some things.

I know the 1660v3 (5960x equivilant) is not going to be much of all of an upgrade CPU wise but the newer platform features are more of what I am after.

I did look into the 68xx/69xx CPUs but those seemed to have too many issues with randomly dying and the price is still too high anyway.

I also have an x99 board I got for super cheap due to bent socket pins that I already repaired.

Also have an one of the highest end ASUS x99 boards that I got for super cheap as well. Fixed almost all the bent pins on that one but there were a couple broken ones and thus only 3 memory channels work. Already bought a replacement socket that I am going to use a couple pins to fix the broken pins.

I already have a 1650v3 that came out of a Dell machine but it seems to be a bad overclocker.
 
I'd go x99 for the core count and added pci-e lanes... then you can run good raid cards and pci-e ssds/etc to your heart's content. Add a good 10gige nic/etc...
 
acquacow said:
I'd go x99 for the core count and added pci-e lanes... then you can run good raid cards and pci-e ssds/etc to your heart's content. Add a good 10gige nic/etc...
Well, the core count with the 1660v3 will still be 8 just like my current 1680v2. The PCIe lanes from the CPU is going to be the same as well.

I am planning on going pcie ssd at some point. I already have a dual port 10Gb fiber NIC. Hoping to get the ASUS X99 E-WS/USB3.1 fully working or else I will have to use the ASUS X99-PRO.
 
I've got a rampage 5 xtreme and a 6950x that are about to hit the FS section I can let go cheap if anyone is interested. I'm thinking 500 without the memory 600 with two sets of gskill F4-3000c15d-16gvkb. Let me know if interested as it's gonna go there soon.
 
Gaming performance isn't really going to be much better but you an get better speeds with nvme ssds at least. Crap thing about X99 is every other windows update breaks overclocking lol.

The 1660v3 (aka 5960x) is still a great chip though since you have the boards and ram already.
 
D-EJ915 said:
Gaming performance isn't really going to be much better but you an get better speeds with nvme ssds at least. Crap thing about X99 is every other windows update breaks overclocking lol.

The 1660v3 (aka 5960x) is still a great chip though since you have the boards and ram already.
Does it? I have never had any issues with my overclock on X99 since Windows 10 came out, but I also ensured my BIOS was always updated when that was a thing for X99.
 
The only reason I upgrade to x99 is because my 79 became unreliable and it was easier to buy x99 parts than x79 ones on the day it became unreliable enough for me to order another mess of parts.
 
III_Slyflyer_III said:
Does it? I have never had any issues with my overclock on X99 since Windows 10 came out, but I also ensured my BIOS was always updated when that was a thing for X99.
Yeah it's the reason there are still bios updates being pushed for them but now I think it mostly just works still.
 
