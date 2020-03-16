Worth it to go from x79 to x99?

My first x79 CPU was a 3820. Ran that at a bit over 4.7Ghz. Then I upgraded to a 4930k after the 3820 died... not sure if the board died and took out the CPU or if it was the other way around. That seemed like a decent upgrade to me.



Now running a 1680v2 at 4.6Ghz and the 2 extra cores and way more cache did help in some things.



I know the 1660v3 (5960x equivilant) is not going to be much of all of an upgrade CPU wise but the newer platform features are more of what I am after.



I did look into the 68xx/69xx CPUs but those seemed to have too many issues with randomly dying and the price is still too high anyway.



I also have an x99 board I got for super cheap due to bent socket pins that I already repaired.



Also have an one of the highest end ASUS x99 boards that I got for super cheap as well. Fixed almost all the bent pins on that one but there were a couple broken ones and thus only 3 memory channels work. Already bought a replacement socket that I am going to use a couple pins to fix the broken pins.



I already have a 1650v3 that came out of a Dell machine but it seems to be a bad overclocker.