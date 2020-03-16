Worth it to go from x79 to x99?

My current setup uses a XEON 1680v2 overclocked to 4.6Ghz.
I am contemplating going to an x99 setup with a 1660v3.
I would be:
Going from 25MB cache to 20MB cache
DDR4-3200 instead of DDR3-2133
Whatever else the x99 setup offers over the latest x79 setups .. see rig in sig.
I already have a motherboard or 2 as well as the RAM.
Would it actually be worth it?
