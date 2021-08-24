Worth going from a i7-9700k to a AMD Ryzen 9 5900X?

Zorachus

Dec 17, 2006
9,442
Currently have a i7-9700k on a Z390 Motherboard, the rest of my computer spec's are pretty good with a RTX 3080, and 32GB DDR4 memory, and Samsung SSD, a Alienware 3420 monitor, etc...

But would it be worth going to a AMD 5900X?

I mainly play Elder Scrolls Online, Destiny 2, Doom Eternal, and will be playing a ton of BF2042 starting this Fall.
 
