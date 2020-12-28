Worth changing AIO to lower temperatures on 5900X

I have a 5900X that runs at 83 C when overclocked using PBO.

If I under volt it to 1.25 volts it runs at 70-73 C. This of course makes all CPU related benches go cuckoo (e.g., Cinebench MC goes down from 8300 to 8000, SC goes down from 636 to 580). Games seem to be boosting fine though at around 4.8-5.1 Gs.



I presently have a Corsair H150i Pro w/ push/pull fans running at 1250 RPM (3 Corsair LL and 3 Corsair ML 120s). Pump runs at 2150 RPM.



Will it be worth going for either an:

Arctic Cooling 360 AIO

OR

EK AIO 360 RGB



I would like to have RGB in my case so whichever cooler comes, I will be doing push/pull again and will use my Corsair LL fans on it. I do not want to further increase noise in my computer and seeing if this ordeal is worth the time.

Don't want to do a custom loop either. Too costly for the gains I will possibly have. Ambient temps are 24 C in room and maybe 29-30 C under the table where my computer sits.



Happy to provide other information. Adding a poll so people can even vote and leave if they don't want to spend time posting.