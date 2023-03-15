Worst things you've done in (online) gaming?

Neutral auction house:



I remember my early days in WoW, which was probably around its second expansion, BTC.

There was this bot I came across which would scan auction house constantly for cheap items and buy them automatically. I knew people used neutral auction house to trade items between factions.

I would used auto scanning with anti-afk bot and would sit in Winterspring at the neutral auction house and just let it run. It would automatically pick up items people tried to transfer from horde to alliance. They usually tried to sell expensive items for 1 copper. The bot would snatch pretty much everything that was below market price. Sometimes it would be insanely expensive materials or epic items (back then epics were rare and expensive).

For some reason people didn't like me for what I did. Some were really sad (those got their items back), some cursed and threatened (they didn't get items back) but most killed my low level character even though the guards would kill them afterwards. It was worth it as I was afk and they could continue trading after they resurrected.

I needed a solution.

Being the asshole I am (at that time), I found a hack that would make me move through walls. So I'd click on the auctioneer to open the auction house window, then move my character below the floor so no one could touch him.

I had some regular "customers" who knew what I was about and they would regulary show up to kill me. However this time it was not possible. They couldn't trade because I was there snatching their items. But they also couldn't kill me to continue trading.

I did get reported and banned but back in the days WoW Battle Chest was rather cheap, it could be found for as low as €5 and it was easy to run from Orgimmar to Winterspring (I could even fly with the hack up the mountain) making the whole thing very profitable. But the word got around about this lvl 1 orc who would steal everyone's loot.

I needed another solution.

Winterspring is a lvl 55 zone and a lvl 1 character is very suspicious. Enter questing/grinding bot. I would level up a character to lvl 54-55 and THEN do the same thing. When people looked up for active characters in Winterspring, they would see a lvl 55 char and assume it's just someone doing quests in the zone. Then they would try to transfer items between horde and alliance and the item would be no more. Those damn auctioneers, you just couldn't trust them.



I'm not proud of it, but I did give back a bunch of items to people, depending on how they behaved.

It was more about trying to disrupt the world than digital thievery.



Honorbuddy:

I'm genuinely sad this bot is gone, as it was worth its weight in gold. In Legion I used it mostly to level up my alts, but also to do afk resource gathering. I was dirty rich and even bought 2 years worth of sub with WoW tokens. This triggered Blizzard and I got banned pretty fast lol.

I even managed to corrupt the guilds hottest chick to do the same. She was my fish-bot. You would see Sasha online the whole night without replying to messages. She was very popular though so she became a security risk and I had to get rid of her.

Remember folks on WoW classic, once Legion is released - there is a herb called Fjarnskaggl which can get you very rich.