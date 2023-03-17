Worst CPU's of all time?

Inspired by a thread of the opposite! I'll go first
Willamette Pentium 4 1.3ghz - The slowest version of the worst version of the Pentium 4!
I personally am really fond of the old Pentium 4's, but the only ones I ever touched were between Northwood to Ceder Mill. I thankfully skipped over Willamette because I stretched my old 440BX with a Tualatin Celeron 1.3@1.6 for way too long and upgraded into an i875 with a Pentium 4C 2.4@3.4.
Willamette Pentium 4 1.3ghz - The slowest version of the worst version of the Pentium 4!
I personally am really fond of the old Pentium 4's, but the only ones I ever touched were between Northwood to Ceder Mill. I thankfully skipped over Willamette because I stretched my old 440BX with a Tualatin Celeron 1.3@1.6 for way too long and upgraded into an i875 with a Pentium 4C 2.4@3.4.