Worst CPU's of all time?

Inspired by a thread of the opposite! I'll go first

Willamette Pentium 4 1.3ghz - The slowest version of the worst version of the Pentium 4!

I personally am really fond of the old Pentium 4's, but the only ones I ever touched were between Northwood to Ceder Mill. I thankfully skipped over Willamette because I stretched my old 440BX with a Tualatin Celeron 1.3@1.6 for way too long and upgraded into an i875 with a Pentium 4C 2.4@3.4.
 
Worst is a very subjective adjective. I would say that the fact that Bulldozer was slower than Phenom II has to put it in the top 5. Did it not work at all? No. But IMO a successor CPU should never be slower than its predecessor MHz for Mhz.
 
I really did not like my AMD K6-2, its been a while so i dont remember much other than i hated that pc ever since i bought it.
 
Which ever Cyrix CPU I had as a kid. My brother went for the poor man's Pentium. Thing sucked balls.
 
