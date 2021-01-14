Worse Load Temps on EK 360MM AIO than Noctua NH-U14S

Hi guysI made the earlier thread asking about how to mount an AIO properly. I have a 10850K that I was able to push to 5.0Ghz on air, on the NH-14s. My temps in stress tests never went past 91C. And I ran these tests for a while. Excited and based on feedback I got on 3 different forums including this one, I was told an AIO was the way to go. I have never had any form of water cooling ever. I decided to try it and spend money on what reviews like Gamer NExus deem the best AIO along with the AF II series CLCs which I bought but never used because they don't have a fill port and come with only 2 year waranty as opposed to EK's 5 year warrantyAnyways the block came with a preapplied paste evenly spread to its surface but I scaped it off to use Kryonaut since it's been a good paste. First attempts I got these temps:These were unnacceptable to me as these temps except for the lowest temped cores were about the same or worse than the NH-14s. So I took off the cooler and this was what I saw:Therfore I unmounted and applied the paste that comes with the cooler as I ran out Kryonaut after using it on two other coolers. So i reapplied with the EK paste to this:And then remounted. My temps are now worse:I mean I know that good air coolers often compete with AIOs but check the reviews on this EK 360MM dRGB. It's supposed to be one the best 3 you can get. So it makes no sense I should be getting worse temps than my air cooler NH-14s which isn't even the DH-15