Worse Load Temps on EK 360MM AIO than Noctua NH-U14S

E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
300
Hi guys

I made the earlier thread asking about how to mount an AIO properly. I have a 10850K that I was able to push to 5.0Ghz on air, on the NH-14s. My temps in stress tests never went past 91C. And I ran these tests for a while. Excited and based on feedback I got on 3 different forums including this one, I was told an AIO was the way to go. I have never had any form of water cooling ever. I decided to try it and spend money on what reviews like Gamer NExus deem the best AIO along with the AF II series CLCs which I bought but never used because they don't have a fill port and come with only 2 year waranty as opposed to EK's 5 year warranty

Anyways the block came with a preapplied paste evenly spread to its surface but I scaped it off to use Kryonaut since it's been a good paste. First attempts I got these temps:
kryonaut.PNG


These were unnacceptable to me as these temps except for the lowest temped cores were about the same or worse than the NH-14s. So I took off the cooler and this was what I saw:
takingoffAIO.PNG


Therfore I unmounted and applied the paste that comes with the cooler as I ran out Kryonaut after using it on two other coolers. So i reapplied with the EK paste to this:
newapplication.PNG


And then remounted. My temps are now worse:
tempsafter.PNG

I mean I know that good air coolers often compete with AIOs but check the reviews on this EK 360MM dRGB. It's supposed to be one the best 3 you can get. So it makes no sense I should be getting worse temps than my air cooler NH-14s which isn't even the DH-15
 
freeagentt

freeagentt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2018
Messages
166
232w heheh, impressive. Betcha it goes higher! :D

D14 is a really good cooler. Its fans were weak.. but the cooler is awesome. I bet if you put better fans on it you would see a difference. Check out some TY-143s.. Nice and quiet until they spool up. 130cfm.. and 17 bucks on Amazon.. I'm debating on picking up a couple more, or if I want to go with something like this instead:

The TL-D14X.. not as strong, or loud. 100CFM is still pretty decent, especially at 30db.

Thermalright TL C14X TL D14 140mm CPU cooling fan PWM Quiet 12cm fan pitch Industrial grade fan 4PIN PWM mute fans cpu cooler|Fans & Cooling| - AliExpress
 
E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
300
freeagentt said:
232w heheh, impressive. Betcha it goes higher! :D

D14 is a really good cooler. Its fans were weak.. but the cooler is awesome. I bet if you put better fans on it you would see a difference. Check out some TY-143s.. Nice and quiet until they spool up. 130cfm.. and 17 bucks on Amazon.. I'm debating on picking up a couple more, or if I want to go with something like this instead:

The TL-D14X.. not as strong, or loud. 100CFM is still pretty decent, especially at 30db.

Thermalright TL C14X TL D14 140mm CPU cooling fan PWM Quiet 12cm fan pitch Industrial grade fan 4PIN PWM mute fans cpu cooler|Fans & Cooling| - AliExpress
Click to expand...
Yeah for the supposed little brother of the D15, it really kicks butt. I have the D-15 as well which I haven't opened... it looks bulky as hell but I might resort to it, and used the best air cooler ever and forget the rest. It's just annoying to mount these giant heatsinksnow. especially with the massive VRM coolers these mobos come with. But this AIO performance with the noise of 3 120mm fans spinning is too much
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
7,005
edo101 said:
Yeah for the supposed little brother of the D15, it really kicks butt. I have the D-15 as well which I haven't opened... it looks bulky as hell but I might resort to it, and used the best air cooler ever and forget the rest. It's just annoying to mount these giant heatsinksnow. especially with the massive VRM coolers these mobos come with. But this AIO performance with the noise of 3 120mm fans spinning is too much
Click to expand...
I can only give info about the D-15 on an i7 7700k. I installed a spare one on my sons i7 and when running cpu intensive DC programs, it never hit 50. Was regularly at 20ish when idle, 33 max when gaming. I was very very impressed.
 
freeagentt

freeagentt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2018
Messages
166
edo101 said:
Yeah for the supposed little brother of the D15, it really kicks butt. I have the D-15 as well which I haven't opened... it looks bulky as hell but I might resort to it, and used the best air cooler ever and forget the rest. It's just annoying to mount these giant heatsinksnow. especially with the massive VRM coolers these mobos come with. But this AIO performance with the noise of 3 120mm fans spinning is too much
Click to expand...
I think the D14 might be the stronger cooler.. D15 is tweaked a bit for compatibility and has stronger fans. I could be mistaken on that.. I haven't used a D15.

I read it on the internet :D
 
R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
5,179
Make sure that whatever header you have the pump connected to it set to a fixed 100%
 
E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
300
I definitely get better acoustics on load with the NH-14 than I do with 3 x 120mm fans spinning at 100%. Sadly my mobo won't let me not use 100% on critical temps. It just wont. And even at 60% these 3x120mm fans make a lot of noise pushing air through the radiator. I am not enjoying this AIO at all so far. I exepected better temps at a lower fan noise

waterpumpsettings.PNG


These settings below apply to the 3x120mm fans of the rad via a PWM splitter:
fanssettings.PNG


CPufancurve1.png
 
R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
5,179
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top