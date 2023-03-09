Worried I might be overloading my fan headers

Cyber Akuma

I have a system that has three proprietary fans on three headers, they are all 12V and 0.95A and look like this:



I am going to be replacing them with standard fans using an adapter so I can put more fans on the system, I will be replacing them with these:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B097C717Y4/

Which according to the specs have a max draw of 0.15A (How are they that much less?)

But I will need to daisy-chain more fans to that header, one of them is no big deal as I will just be adding another single 80mm fan, but the other I will be adding several and I am worried it might be too much.

I will also be adding another 120mm fan, most likely this one which says it has a max draw of 0.05 Amps (How is it that low for a bigger fan?):

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00650P2ZC/

And possibly these two 60mm fans which each pull 0.08 Amps:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VXTANZ4/

Altogether this should be well under what the single fan originally pulled, 0.95A vs 0.35A (at least if I am to believe it's specs), but I am going to be basically daisy-chaining four fans to a single header which worries me if that will be safe, especially since it will be four fans of three different sizes and power draw. Is it safe to do this?
 
