Worried I might be overloading my fan headers

I have a system that has three proprietary fans on three headers, they are all 12V and 0.95A and look like this:I am going to be replacing them with standard fans using an adapter so I can put more fans on the system, I will be replacing them with these:Which according to the specs have a max draw of 0.15A (How are they that much less?)But I will need to daisy-chain more fans to that header, one of them is no big deal as I will just be adding another single 80mm fan, but the other I will be adding several and I am worried it might be too much.I will also be adding another 120mm fan, most likely this one which says it has a max draw of 0.05 Amps (How is it that low for a bigger fan?):And possibly these two 60mm fans which each pull 0.08 Amps:Altogether this should be well under what the single fan originally pulled, 0.95A vs 0.35A (at least if I am to believe it's specs), but I am going to be basically daisy-chaining four fans to a single header which worries me if that will be safe, especially since it will be four fans of three different sizes and power draw. Is it safe to do this?