World's Largest Solar Project Would Power 1 Million U.S. Homes

You just said, "I think the USA should be all subsidized, subsidized, subsidized, and subsidized for power.Every single one of those power sources enjoy huge subsidies to make them remotely viable, and you can't subsidize EVERYTHING on your power grid (yes, nuclear power is also subsidized).Also, while hydro and nuke is consistent power, wind and solar are unfortunately inconsistent, and so unless you overproduce and have an efficient means to store the power for when its needed, they can't make up a large percentage of the grid (while solar panels are getting ass cheap, molten salt storage method is 'spensive' as hell last I checked). Otherwise, Houston has a cloudy week during winter, and we have brown outs all over the city... worse in Northern cities, since the Earth's tilt mean even more seasonal variation, in addition to of course the fact that its producing near zero power late in the evening during peak usage when people come home from work and its dark.And environmentalists are against hydro, since it typically destroys existing ecosystems by causing flooding and blocking the path of aquatic life (although granted it creates new ones).The United States has more natural gas and coal than it even knows what to do with, and clean coal has very low emissions save for carbon-dioxide.There are two solutions to this which includes carbon sequestration, in which its simply pumped under ground in locations that have lots of clay layers (common in Texas), and scientists say they now have a way to turn that wasted CO2 into even more energy, in the form of ethanol: Scientists Have Discovered A Way To Turn CO2 Into Ethanol, Here’s What That Means | Houston Public Media That means that coal plants could become not only the least expensive energy source, but the highest yield output and one of the cleanest as well, using a domestic resource we have in unbelievable abundance.The ethanol production can also mean that we can stop using corn-ethanol biofuel, which is hugely wasteful.