World's Largest Solar Project Would Power 1 Million U.S. Homes

SolarReserve has announced plans to build a massive concentrated solar power plant in Nevada that can generate between 1,500 and 2,000 megawatts of power, which is comparable to a nuclear power plant or the Hoover Dam.
SolarReserve's Sandstone project involves at least 100,000 mirrored heliostats that capture the sun's rays and concentrates it onto 10 towers equipped with a molten salt energy storage system. The molten salt, heated to more than 1,000 degrees, then boils water and creates a steam turbine that can drive generators 24/7. Compared to photovoltaic arrays, the appeal of CSP systems is that solar power can be used after sunset. "It's really the ability to provide renewable energy that's available on demand 24 hours a day," Smith told NPR. SolarReserve already operates a CSP plant near Tonopah, a revolutionary 110-megawatt Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant that's now powering Nevada homes.
