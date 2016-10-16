World's Largest Solar Project Would Power 1 Million U.S. Homes

jardows said: That was my question when I saw the article - what is the land footprint of such a solar plant. Seems to me that the land used by the farm could be put to other uses. Just goes to show that Solar is not even close to being practical for large-scale deployment.



From an environmental impact, while it seems "clean" once the panels are put up and are converting Solar energy into electricity, the manufacturing process for these is anything but. For a global environmental impact, it is actually worse environmentally to use Solar panels for mass electricity generation than to use other methods. Click to expand...

1.) In some countries land use may be a problem, but not in ours. We have massive amounts of unused or underused land. And this is in the middle of a desert, land that is otherwise completely wasted.2.) No panels used in this solar plant. It's a molten salt reflector design. Essentially a bunch of mirrors focused on a tank of molten salts. The molten salts get hot enough that they are warm enough to boil water even when the sun isn't up. The steam from the boiling then goes through a gas turbine to produce power, just like any heat based power plant (nuclear, oil, coal, gas, you name it). Solar power 24/7. This is the proper way to do solar. Panels are crap by comparison.3.) It has one massive advantage over a nuclear plant that more than makes up for its disadvantage in size. There is no final storage problem. Do you realize that in the 60 or so years we have had Nuclear power 0% of the highly radioactive, toxic waste has been committed to final storage?It's just sitting in temporary storage pools around the country waiting for a political decision about what to do with it, that will never come due to NIMBY's not wanting it in their back yards.While there it is at a risk of a great nu.ber of problems, including industrial accidents, natural disasters and terrorist attacks.More nuclear power seems like an easy solution to greenhouse gas problems until you talk about how we haven't solved final storage and probably never will due to its political impossibility.I think these plants are a great idea. Now we just need to scale it up to 300+ million homes worth of power and make other forms of power generation obsolete.Building these things will be massive construction projects, but once completed, their operation will be relatively cheap and low maintenance. We are just dealing with mirrors, a tank and a gas turbine. No need for expensive.mining operations to get fuel or figure out what to do with the waste.