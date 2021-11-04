World's largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes to break ground in Texas

A new property development in Austin, Texas, is set to become the world's largest community of 3D-printed homes.Scheduled to break ground next year, the project will feature 100 single-story houses "printed" on-site using advanced robotic construction and a concrete-based building material.Digital renderings of the neighborhood, unveiled last week, show rows of properties with their roofs covered in solar cells. The homes will each take approximately a week to build, according to firms behind the development.