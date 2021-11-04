World's largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes to break ground in Texas

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/w...ak-ground-in-texas/ar-AAQiIkC?ocid=uxbndlbing

A new property development in Austin, Texas, is set to become the world's largest community of 3D-printed homes.

Scheduled to break ground next year, the project will feature 100 single-story houses "printed" on-site using advanced robotic construction and a concrete-based building material.

Digital renderings of the neighborhood, unveiled last week, show rows of properties with their roofs covered in solar cells. The homes will each take approximately a week to build, according to firms behind the development.



https://www.thezebra.com/resources/home/3d-printed-homes/#:~:text=Cost: 3D-printed homes are surprisingly cheap to create,,projected goal of reducing builds down to $4,000.


3d-construction-process.gif
 
Angular stuff I'm sure they look good inside they might be earthquake proof.
I couldn't find a video linked to the article so I just searched 3-D printed house.
 
