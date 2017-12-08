World War Z

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,187
book was good yet annoyed the living shit out of me at the same time.. either way there's legit no way to make the book into a full length movie given the book jumps around like crazy.. for games it could work since you make it a chapter based single player bouncing between stories but then again most of them are to short.I love how now both the movie AND game have nothing to do with the book. WTF happened? The book was freakin great.