World War Z

While I have to admit I'm interested in the mechanics (the HUGE WWZ MOVIE HORDES making it into gameplay is neat, but how exactly will we fight/interact with them in a way that is an enjoyable game?), I'd go as far to say that I'd be almost more interested in game about the actual "book version" of anti-zombie combat.



Without giving away too many spoliers, the book took the premise that all of our modern combat elements wouldn't just make us woefully unprepared for fighting zombies, it would make things so much worse (ie watching your squadmates being devoured over heads up display etc). The book described the "solution" as going back to a slow, methodical, bite-resistant-armor + CQC (even melee) setup where lines of people would basically march and fight almost hand to hand, protecting each other and clearing. It made a lot of sense for the kind of infection noted in the books (it wasn't the speedy plague of the movies if I recall). Its notable that the author of the book has actually been invited to lecture at a variety of academic topics, a fellow at think tanks, and is well respected by military thinkers. Pretty neat resume for a guy who wrote about zombies and who's latest book is actually set in Minecraft!