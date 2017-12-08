World War Z

Mut1ny said:
I love how now both the movie AND game have nothing to do with the book. WTF happened? The book was freakin great.
book was good yet annoyed the living shit out of me at the same time.. either way there's legit no way to make the book into a full length movie given the book jumps around like crazy.. for games it could work since you make it a chapter based single player bouncing between stories but then again most of them are to short.
 
While I have to admit I'm interested in the mechanics (the HUGE WWZ MOVIE HORDES making it into gameplay is neat, but how exactly will we fight/interact with them in a way that is an enjoyable game?), I'd go as far to say that I'd be almost more interested in game about the actual "book version" of anti-zombie combat.

Without giving away too many spoliers, the book took the premise that all of our modern combat elements wouldn't just make us woefully unprepared for fighting zombies, it would make things so much worse (ie watching your squadmates being devoured over heads up display etc). The book described the "solution" as going back to a slow, methodical, bite-resistant-armor + CQC (even melee) setup where lines of people would basically march and fight almost hand to hand, protecting each other and clearing. It made a lot of sense for the kind of infection noted in the books (it wasn't the speedy plague of the movies if I recall). Its notable that the author of the book has actually been invited to lecture at a variety of academic topics, a fellow at think tanks, and is well respected by military thinkers. Pretty neat resume for a guy who wrote about zombies and who's latest book is actually set in Minecraft!
 
Loved the book. Didn't hate the movie, per se, but it absolutely had nothing to do with the book whatsoever and in that respect was pretty disappointing. This looks to be more of the same.
 
WOW this could be good never can go wrong with Zombies coming at you in waves.
 
