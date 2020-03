Armenius said:





So this is out today. Anyone picking it up? Unfortunately it is an EGS "exclusive" exclusive, with no word on if the game will release on other stores at all. Which is a shame because I watched a short stream this morning before work and it looked pretty decent. Gameplay looks like it was inspired by The Division. Click to expand...

exlink said: This literally looks like a full on cross between Left 4 Dead and The Division. As in if those two games were somehow merged this game is exactly what it would look like. Looks pretty decent for a $35/$40 game. Click to expand...

RanceJustice said: Given that video review (the second one there), I could see myself giving it a shot... .if it was on Steam. Afraid that an Epic Game Store "exclusive" is a hard no for me, but if the game releases on Steam (and especially if I could get a further discount due to either time or legit-keyselling-vendor such as GMG) I'd otherwise pick up. Click to expand...

So I have some impressions... I only played the first "level" so far, but what I did play is basically Left 4 Dead 3 and that's saying a lot. The game is straight up the Left 4 Dead 3 we have been wanting but in third person. Super fun, super exciting, graphics look good, performance is great, super fast aiming and tight controls whichh is good because I usually always prefer a controller for third person games, the zombie hordes are terrifying in large numbers, the different types of zombies are taken straight from Left 4 Dead... you got your "Gas Bags" which are hazard suit wearing zombies that emit a toxic gas when killed unless you shoot them in the head. The screaming zombie summons more hordes until you kill it, the fast moving zombies are super fast but easy to kill, the "Bulls" are riot gear wearing zombies that take a lot of firepower to kill...I will play more this weekend, but so far I am enjoying the hell out of the game. I feel dirty for buying it from the Epic Store even though I vowed to not buy anything from there, but this game was one I was really looking forward to and not to mention the price for what you get is fucking awesome. If anyone reading this liked Left 4 Dead... wtf are you waiting for? Get this.Edit: By the way... this may be a weird gripe but there are 4 characters you can choose from... a chubby Mexican, a skinny black guy, an Asian woman, and a black woman... it would have been nice to be able to play as a white guy, or at least as Brad Pitt. Not sure why that wasn't a choice but whatever I guess.