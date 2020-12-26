WorkBoy, a lost Game Boy workstation add-on, unearthed in Game History Secrets video

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Ballouz actually mailed his own WorkBoy, the only one definitively known to still exist, to Robertson to demo, and Robertson shows it off in depth in the Game History Secrets video. Unfortunately, contrary to what had been suggested in promotions, plugging the WorkBoy into Game Boy did not immediately transform it into a workstation; Eddie Gill subsequently explained to Robertson that it still requires an extra, never-before-mentioned cartridge full of software to do that.
Locating that lost software could have been its own dramatic ordeal. However, in an extraordinary stroke of luck, the enormous Nintendo leaks of the past year recently yielded the exact WorkBoy software Robertson sought. Thus, he burned the ROM to a rewriteable cartridge, paired it with the WorkBoy hardware that has its own unique software, and — it worked! It all worked as intended, which you can see beginning at around 19:10 in the video.
Watching a guided tour of WorkBoy on Game Boy decades after the fact is a bit surreal, and the level of detail in the software is really impressive, albeit occasionally random, such as offering 8-bit renditions of some countries’ national anthems. Do be sure to watch the full Game History Secrets video for even more facts and surprises."
https://www.nintendoenthusiast.com/...n-workstation-unearthed-game-history-secrets/
