Work from home make PC sales had a significant rise for the first time in a very long time ?

Early 2020 we had the usual trend of the decline of personal computer sales:
Q4 and total year:
Q42020 sales were 26.1% higher than in Q42019.
That give an idea of the pressure hardware supply chains must have, it is not just gaming PC/consoles that exploded, but regular work computer seem to have got quite the burst, over 300 millions annual sales.
