Work from home make PC sales had a significant rise for the first time in a very long time ?

Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer pre-build will have some gaming rigs for some of them, but mostly I would imagine they are not specially made for gaming computer.



But yes, even if only 5% of them has a someone recent discrete GPU attach (say a 60/40 split between laptop and desktop with 12.5% attach rate) that would be 15 millions video card to ship just on new computer sold (without upgrade on older machine) and I imagine completely custom rigs do not show up above, traditional PC being I imagine premade one.