Work from home make PC sales had a significant rise for the first time in a very long time ?

Early 2020 we had the usual trend of the decline of personal computer sales:

Q4 and total year:
Q42020 sales were 26.1% higher than in Q42019.

That give an idea of the pressure hardware supply chains must have, it is not just gaming PC/consoles that exploded, but regular work computer seem to have got quite the burst, over 300 millions annual sales.
 
One only had to go down to their local Microcenter or Best Buy to see this. Because people were going to be spending a lot more time at home a ton of people decided to build gaming rigs.
 
Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer pre-build will have some gaming rigs for some of them, but mostly I would imagine they are not specially made for gaming computer.

But yes, even if only 5% of them has a someone recent discrete GPU attach (say a 60/40 split between laptop and desktop with 12.5% attach rate) that would be 15 millions video card to ship just on new computer sold (without upgrade on older machine) and I imagine completely custom rigs do not show up above, traditional PC being I imagine premade one.
 
Sadly most people I know still have a laptop on a desk in their home offices without so much as a docking station or real monitor(s). Even a lot of my programming co-workers are this way. The less technically inclined ones (not the programmers) even think laptops are faster because "desktops are so oldschool!" These are the same people who think wifi is better than ethernet. I guess minimalism and futurism have gotten conflated.
 
