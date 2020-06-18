Work Computer: Dell Optiplex 7070 i5 9500 8gb 256gb SSD SFF or Precision Tower 5810 e5-1650v4 16gb 512gb ($450 more)

D

Dane

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 1, 2004
Messages
1,644
Checking in!

I have these two options. Debating on what to get. Want it to last, and I want to run 4 monitors (both can run 3--I believe I'll need a secondary video card on both). Would love someone to help me with what card to get on whatever one I buy.

Higher-end Precision is $450 more or so.

Thoughts?
 
