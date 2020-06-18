Work Computer: Dell Optiplex 7070 i5 9500 8gb 256gb SSD SFF bought! Card for 4th monitor?

Dane
Checking in!

I have these two options. Debating on what to get. Want it to last, and I want to run 4 monitors (both can run 3--I believe I'll need a secondary video card on both). Would love someone to help me with what card to get on whatever one I buy.

Went 7070. Thoughts on a card for 4th monitor?
 
sinisterDei
If you're just adding a GPU to handle an extra monitor, then almost any low-profile GPU will do. That is if you plan on mixing the outputs from the iGPU and the discrete one.

Alternatively, you could install something like the Radeon Pro WX 3200, or any number of Quadro products that exist in a low-profile form factor but come with 4x mDP outputs. Basically anything on this list. That would get all your video outputs on a single GPU, which might have some "don't ever have to think about it again" kind of advantages as opposed to mixed outputs.

Lastly, and this assumes your needed performance capabilities from monitor #4 are strictly limited to 2D output - you could just add a USB video "adapter". Many of these function as an independent video card, though the performance would not be great.
 
