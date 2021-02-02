Word under the sea is that Win10 is letting you activate with win7 keys?

So long story short I have a PC I was going to dismantle and use my win10 key for another build. Last weekend my server crapped out and I'm going to now utilize the rig I was going to dismantle. So I need a win10 key, I started looking at recent videos and people seem to be either able to activate windows after installing win 10, or they install win7 and run the win10 update and it works? Has anyone else been able to do this or are all of these youtube videos and articles bunk?



On a side note. So I upgraded my win7 to win10 when it first came out then reinstalled windows 10. I didn't want to dig through a box to look for my key so I ran a program to pull my Win10 key from it. I later went through the box and the win 10 key I pulled from windows is different than whats on my win 7 package? Is this normal seems odd. I only own legit purchased copies of windows.