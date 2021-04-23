Woot PC Peripherals and Logitech Harmony Remote Sale

cageymaru

Woot (owned by Amazon) is having a sale on PC peripherals and Logitech Harmony remotes. There is a Cooler Master mouse for only $27 and a $ 45 Antec 500w power supply. Of course the website has many more deals that change daily.

PC peripherals.
https://computers.woot.com/plus/computer-components-peripherals-accessories?ref=w_gw_dd_3

Logitech Harmony remotes.
https://electronics.woot.com/plus/logitech-remotes?ref=w_gw_dd_2

Amazon devices. Mostly last year's models.
https://electronics.woot.com/plus/amazon-devices-27?ref=w_cnt_wp_3

Bunch of Samsung TVs.
https://www.woot.com/category/computers/displays-projectors?ref=w_cnt_cdet_pc_6

Lots more. Too much to list. :)
 
T

tantalus

Logitech is no longer making Harmony remotes, so if you want one, you need to get one soon. They are selling through existing stock and then that's it. They say they'll keep adding device support, so it's worth buying if you into that sort of thing.
 
