Woot - MSI refurb gaming desktops - going fast

compcons

Jul 25, 2006
Woot has MSI gaming desktops. Deal will be dead quite soon. 2070 super, 2060 super and 1660s as I type this. Good stuff is gone.

Prices are generally too high, but if you need a GPU this may be it. Maybe you can do okay selling the guts or system minus GPU.

Note that some of the CPUs are F variants which means you will need to put at least a crappy 2 GB GPU into it once if you want to sell the entire system.
 
