WOOOOOHOOO! Help me find a water block!

Sorry for the flambouyant post but I am bustin'. I thought I would have to wait until march but for shits and giggles I logged in to Newegg tonight and started f5ing a 6900xt combo and holy shit I got one in cart. Panic started to set in as I fumbled past insurance and had to find my wallet to get the cvc code. Then I hit confirm order, ready to cancel it because only the shitty power supply was likely in the cart, but NO! There it was, a gigabyte reference 6900 xt! 2 minutes later I was charged and got email confirmation. Sorry for the long windedness but I am excited, didnt know I would be this excited. So I have searched and all I see is Byski(not interested) and EK blocks. If I go EK I will get the Radeon special one, not too enthused but at least it is different from their standard vector blocks. Are there any options I have missed? Thanks guys.
 
If it's the Byski name that bothers you, I have used a few of their GPU blocks and have had 0 problems with them. If you like the look of it, and if the price is right, it's likely going to be a solid purchase.

Kyle has himself an AlphaCool 6900 block for his reference design board that looks pretty cool.
 
I had one Byski block and it was excellent and about 1C off the likes of XSPC HeatKiller etc.

Pretty excited about the AlphaCool 6900 block. Friggin shipping was more than half the cost of the block. Uh.
 
I have had some bad fittings from them, twice, in that the threads were off and the paint was very bad. That being said, the thing that turns me off about their blocks is the aesthetics. It is too much uninterupted acrylic and the overall shape of the block I dont care for. Its just not "beefy" enough. I dont doubt the block would work just fine. I saw Kyle's block, I dont think the block looks bad but it is a wall of acrylic and o-rings. I hope Kyle posts some pics, I would like to see that block in a system rather than on a website.
 
Sadly, solid bricks of acrylic seem to be the norm in GPU blocks now, probably because it is easy to get RGB effects with them. Blocks certainly don't look like my old Koolance Radeon 6970 or R9 290X blocks anymore, with their black acetal bodies and aluminum-plated trim.

Edit: I couldn't tell you a thing about Byski fittings - I use mostly Koolance (for my soft tube) and XSPC (for my hard tube) for that stuff.
 
