WOOOOOHOOO! Help me find a water block!

Sorry for the flambouyant post but I am bustin'. I thought I would have to wait until march but for shits and giggles I logged in to Newegg tonight and started f5ing a 6900xt combo and holy shit I got one in cart. Panic started to set in as I fumbled past insurance and had to find my wallet to get the cvc code. Then I hit confirm order, ready to cancel it because only the shitty power supply was likely in the cart, but NO! There it was, a gigabyte reference 6900 xt! 2 minutes later I was charged and got email confirmation. Sorry for the long windedness but I am excited, didnt know I would be this excited. So I have searched and all I see is Byski(not interested) and EK blocks. If I go EK I will get the Radeon special one, not too enthused but at least it is different from their standard vector blocks. Are there any options I have missed? Thanks guys.