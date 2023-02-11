Wooden Wrist Rests Yah or Nah?

Comixbooks

I never liked padded wrist rests most of them are just gimmicks I tried making a wooden one myself but failed pretty hard I don't have the tools or planer to make one just right.
The Best wrist rests I used are from Corsair Keyboard but most of them are attachable to the keyboard it'self I know they make Magnetic ones but I have a thing against Corsair keyboards if you spill anything on them they short out unless it's the spill proof membrane stuff so I'm using Logitech now.
 
