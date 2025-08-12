  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Woochi the Wayfarer (fantasy action adventure)

P

Oct 25, 2004

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
28,626
Publisher Nexon Games and developer LoreVault have announced 'Woochi the Wayfarer', a single-player fantasy action adventure game set in Korea’s Joseon era, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game will bring the Joseon fantasy world to life with vivid graphics and an original story inspired by The Tale of Jeon Woochi, a classic Korean novel following the adventures of Jeon Woochi, who uses his powers to fight injustice and trick the corrupt...the single-player narrative will deliver players a deeply immersive and thrilling action gameplay experience featuring magical settings along with Korean traditional monsters and music...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHH6xQT2-dw
 
