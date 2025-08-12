Woochi the Wayfarer (fantasy action adventure)

Publisher Nexon Games and developer LoreVault have announced 'Woochi the Wayfarer', a single-player fantasy action adventure game set in Korea’s Joseon era, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC
Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game will bring the Joseon fantasy world to life with vivid graphics and an original story inspired by The Tale of Jeon Woochi, a classic Korean novel following the adventures of Jeon Woochi, who uses his powers to fight injustice and trick the corrupt...the single-player narrative will deliver players a deeply immersive and thrilling action gameplay experience featuring magical settings along with Korean traditional monsters and music...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHH6xQT2-dw
Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game will bring the Joseon fantasy world to life with vivid graphics and an original story inspired by The Tale of Jeon Woochi, a classic Korean novel following the adventures of Jeon Woochi, who uses his powers to fight injustice and trick the corrupt...the single-player narrative will deliver players a deeply immersive and thrilling action gameplay experience featuring magical settings along with Korean traditional monsters and music...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHH6xQT2-dw