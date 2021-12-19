Wont boot when warm - new AMD Ryzen 7 5700G - Gigabyte B550M Aorus PRO-P

Really scratching my head over this one. I wanted a machine for my office, doing some audio processing and circuit simulations, nothing too expensive so the integrated graphics were appealing. Put together a system with a AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, on a Gigabyte B550M Aorus PRO-P with 32Gb of Team Teamforce Dark-Za 3600MHz memory (two sticks). Flashed to the latest BIOS (thanks to Gigabyte's Q-Flash), no OC. System powered up and ran great for a couple weeks. Thought the CPU was getting a little warm, so I put a Noctua NH-U9S on, replacing the 'stock' AMD heat sink.....and the damn thing wouldn't boot. No fans, nothing. Ugh.



So, I looked everything over, figured I'd pulled something loose, something dumb....and I couldn't find anything. Finally, quite frustrated, I pulled the power cord, pulled the CMOS battery, and put the CMOS memory jumper on the thing and called it a night. Next morning, it fired right up. Went into the BIOS and re-enabled XMS. Warm booted like a champ. Ran perfectly. Temps, everything looking very good. Being cautious, after running it for an hour, I powered it down. Guess what....no boot, dead as a hammer. Did the same trick; pulled power cord and battery, shorted the reset CMOS pins, called it a night. Of course, in the morning it started right up. This time, no XMS enabled. Ran great. Ran for a couple hours. While out enjoying a cigar, the system went into standby. Tried to come out of standby.....nothing. DOA. This time, I just pulled the AC power cord, left the battery and CMOS alone, and let it sit overnight. This morning, it fired right up.



Because it runs perfectly when it runs, my thinking is there must be a MoBo issue..?? Any thoughts would be really appreciated..!!