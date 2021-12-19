Wont boot when warm - new AMD Ryzen 7 5700G - Gigabyte B550M Aorus PRO-P

BlindedByScience

BlindedByScience

More Human than Human
Joined
May 26, 2000
Messages
9,155
Really scratching my head over this one. I wanted a machine for my office, doing some audio processing and circuit simulations, nothing too expensive so the integrated graphics were appealing. Put together a system with a AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, on a Gigabyte B550M Aorus PRO-P with 32Gb of Team Teamforce Dark-Za 3600MHz memory (two sticks). Flashed to the latest BIOS (thanks to Gigabyte's Q-Flash), no OC. System powered up and ran great for a couple weeks. Thought the CPU was getting a little warm, so I put a Noctua NH-U9S on, replacing the 'stock' AMD heat sink.....and the damn thing wouldn't boot. No fans, nothing. Ugh.

So, I looked everything over, figured I'd pulled something loose, something dumb....and I couldn't find anything. Finally, quite frustrated, I pulled the power cord, pulled the CMOS battery, and put the CMOS memory jumper on the thing and called it a night. Next morning, it fired right up. Went into the BIOS and re-enabled XMS. Warm booted like a champ. Ran perfectly. Temps, everything looking very good. Being cautious, after running it for an hour, I powered it down. Guess what....no boot, dead as a hammer. Did the same trick; pulled power cord and battery, shorted the reset CMOS pins, called it a night. Of course, in the morning it started right up. This time, no XMS enabled. Ran great. Ran for a couple hours. While out enjoying a cigar, the system went into standby. Tried to come out of standby.....nothing. DOA. This time, I just pulled the AC power cord, left the battery and CMOS alone, and let it sit overnight. This morning, it fired right up.

Because it runs perfectly when it runs, my thinking is there must be a MoBo issue..?? Any thoughts would be really appreciated..!!
 
BlindedByScience

BlindedByScience

More Human than Human
Joined
May 26, 2000
Messages
9,155
Seems obvious....haven't tried it yet. But I will.

I cannot imagine why and how the HS could cause this issue.......kinda like changing your tail light bulbs and having the transmission fall out.....:eek:
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
34,664
BlindedByScience said:
Seems obvious....haven't tried it yet. But I will.

I cannot imagine why and how the HS could cause this issue.......kinda like changing your tail light bulbs and having the transmission fall out.....:eek:
Click to expand...
odd pressure maybe.
maybe try reseating the chip, keep good pressure on the center while closing the arm.
 
BlindedByScience

BlindedByScience

More Human than Human
Joined
May 26, 2000
Messages
9,155
I really appreciate the suggestion. Seems obvious, but I can't imagine the failure mechanism with the Noctua....and I run Noctua's in all the machines here, and like them a lot. I was careful taking the OEM HS off, let it run for a while to get it warm, came off without any violence. CPU looked fine, felt around the edges and the install seemed as flush as it could get, so I left it alone.

Let me pour a cup of coffee, I'll swap the HS's back. And I'll let you know.
 
BlindedByScience

BlindedByScience

More Human than Human
Joined
May 26, 2000
Messages
9,155
Brand new Corsair CX650M.

Typing this on the system. Tried something; removed the HSF, removed the CPU, made sure everything was CLEAN (it was). Pulled and reseated the RAM just because it was easy. Put the CPU back in there, applying pressure to the center of the heat spreader while I latched the lever. Put the Noctua back in there.....and it fired right up. Huh. Well, let me fiddle with it for today. If it acts up, I'll swap the HS's and put the OEM back in there. But, for now, it's so far so good.

Bizarre......
 
