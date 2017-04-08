Wolcen Lords of Mayhem

{} https://wolcengame.com/home/ Development Blog: https://wolcengame.com/betateaser/ Updated 9/23/18 ****Beta Phase 1 begining October 11th https://wolcengame.com/beta-transition-planning/ About: https://wolcengame.com/about-the-game/ Really looking forward to the continued updates for this Hack n Slasher. Its still in Alpha early access but they have made great improvements so far. Had a chance to sit down and play a couple hours of the previous version of the game today. Really impressive. Reminded me a lot of Titan Quest but with a Path of Exile color pallet. Very fun skills to use also, my current favorite is Meteor & Chain Lightning. Check it out if you're wanting to play another ARPG. Can't wait to seeing what the September 2018 update has to offer.