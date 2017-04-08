Wolcen Lords of Mayhem

I'd say as of right now, don't expect to be playing a full game. This will be one of those games like Path of Exile or Grim Dawn was in the beginning. We'll be waiting for this game to be finished in 1-2 years, it will however give you something to keep going back to because of content/creation updates, which seem to happen regularly. That being said though, it is a beautiful game & its pretty fun. If you enjoy ARPG's you should get it.

