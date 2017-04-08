Wolcen Lords of Mayhem

    wolcen_lords_of_mayhem_cheats.jpg

    https://wolcengame.com/home/






    Development Blog:
    https://wolcengame.com/betateaser/ Updated 9/23/18

    ****Beta Phase 1 begining October 11th
    https://wolcengame.com/beta-transition-planning/

    About:
    https://wolcengame.com/about-the-game/




    Really looking forward to the continued updates for this Hack n Slasher. Its still in Alpha early access but they have made great improvements so far. Had a chance to sit down and play a couple hours of the previous version of the game today. Really impressive. Reminded me a lot of Titan Quest but with a Path of Exile color pallet. Very fun skills to use also, my current favorite is Meteor & Chain Lightning. Check it out if you're wanting to play another ARPG. Can't wait to seeing what the September 2018 update has to offer.
     

    It's going to have to be pretty spectacular to compete right now. D3 is till going fairly strong, Grim Dawn is fantastic and is still getting patches and updates, Path of Exile is getting enormous game changing patches a couple times a year and is definitely the most in depth ARPG since D2, Korea has several fantastic, huge ARPG's if you don't mind playing with people that for the most part don't speak English.

    This game has potential, but right now it looks kind of dry. It's been on my Steam wishlist since 11/11/16 so I can keep an eye on it.
     
    From what I've played so far, it has a lot of potential, as it stands right now, its pretty fun, but it is in early development. As far as Path of Exile & Grim Dawn go, I've played both of them. Beaten the original content in POE, it was ok, but the to me was really stale. Grim Dawn too, the world seemed dead and the gameplay reminded me too much of Titan Quest, I realize it uses the same engine, but the game seemed like I was playing Titan Quest with a mod installed. Hopefully this game will be good, I want it to be & it seems like the developers are giving out regular updates.
     
    Have you played Path recently? I gave it a shot a couple years ago and quit after act 1 because it was actually annoying to play. I installed it again a few weeks ago and holy crap has it improved. Next patch they are working towards getting rid of normal, cruel, merciless and making it a single difficulty 10 act game. They are putting crazy work into it and it's showing. The newish trade system lets you put a price on items in your stash and everyone can see it instantly and pm you to buy it. Very cool stuff.

    Anyways, ARPG is my favorite category of game, I am hoping this game knocks it out of the park. They just need good item diversity and a good end game grind option. D3 has rifts, PoE has maps, any idea what this game will have?
     
    I believe they are working towards daily randomly generated dungeons. Also check out the video above for what to expect from the game in 2017.
     
    I picked this up a year ago when it was 15 bucks, not to play though as I wait till games go gold. Glad to see it's coming along nicely, D3 turning out to be garbage has left a void in the ARPG market and it's good to see all the indies filling the space with original ideas and quality content.

    For a quick laugh, here's Alkaizer's 30 second summary of D3 vs Poe.
     
    WOW that video is Amazing I had this game Wolcen
    and Wolves of Midgard on my wish list I didn't get either of them
    If someone made a Passive RPG like Ultima Online with those Graphics it would go over big.

    Think I'll wait for the Summer Sale should be here pretty soon.
     
    Looks pretty cool to me. I'll keep my eye on it.
     
    Yeah, I really like the Gorgon Calendar type skill wheel, granted it is like Poe but being able to turn it to access different skills is interesting.
     
    I'm picking this game up on the Steam Sale for sure everything else is secondary on my list.
     
    Same here. I played some of the earlier versions, its pretty fun. Can't wait to see what they've done with the updates.
     
    I backed this, and if nothing else they have been very aggressive in adding new stuff and updating systems often. I really think this will be a great alternative to D3.
     
    Tried the game "it's in Alpha so i didn't expect muchi" spells are amazing animation for loot floating spell books some cool stuff going on.
    I'm going to hang onto the game see what happens to it hell it was only 20.00 It does stuff differently then Grim Dawn. The best thing this game has going for it are the sound effects probably some of the best stuff I've ever heard since sound effects with EverQuest 2.
     
    [​IMG]




    [​IMG]


    They have your Grim Dawn substitute right here!!! This game is really addicting even in Alpha quests are placeholders so they will be replaced with quests later on.
    Stuff scales to your level you think you are tuff and then die without notice. I have no idea how this compares to Diablo 3 that game looks like a seizure to me.

    I'm going to try the Diablo 3 trial after this see how it compares....on a ARPG binge.
     
    Update 0.5 : New world map, new quests, new monsters and more!
    JUNE 23 -
    [​IMG]

    Hi everyone!

    Update 0.5 is finally here! It may have taken a few late nights, but the team pulled it off and we are very excited to reveal our new world map and questline!

    The new world map is much bigger and denser than the old one, and yet only represent less than a quarter of the final version of map!
    There’s new environments to explore, new monsters to kill, and other surprises!

    [​IMG]

    3 new randomly generated dungeon architecture have been added, which adds more variety to dungeon layouts.
    The new questline covers most of Act1 of the game, and will give you a preview of the lore and story of Wolcen. We will periodically add more content to Act 1, including side quests, treasure and optional bosses.

    You can now listen to the Main Theme of the game while in the main menu. This will give you a glimpse of the new original soundtrack being composed for Wolcen.

    [​IMG]

    A fog-of-war now hides parts of the minimap that haven’t been explored yet. This will further help with orientation in dungeons. All minimap icons have been redone and new icons have been added too.

    [​IMG]

    We are aware that there might be some performance issues, and optimization will be a big focus for the next updates.

    You can get the game at a discount during the Steam summer sale. Now is the perfect time to jump in!

    There’s a lot more detail in the update’s changelog, so peruse at your leisure! Have fun!


    0.5.0 is finally here! This new milestone for Wolcen brings a whole new open-world, 15 more enemies, roughly half of the first act of the story and lots of corrections and changes.

    Unfortunately, due to the heavy alterations brought by the patch to the save files, we had to delete your existing characters, both locally and on Cloud mode.

    CHANGELOG

    GENERAL:
    • Brand new world! Forget all you knew about the open-world of Wolcen, because we’ve changed everything. This new open-world is still in its early stage, but we’ll update it each time we’ll add quests and content.
    • New quests ! You now have access to roughly half of the first act, a better tutorial, and although true boss-fights are not ready yet, the quests themselves are better and longer than before so we hope you will enjoy them. Secondary quests will come later and will lead you to explore each corner of the map.
    • Lots of new characters, both friendly and unfriendly ones !
    • Cloud mode servers have been moved to France (previously in Australia)

    VISUALS:
    • Color grading is now functional and help defining each environment
    • Main menu rendering tweaks

    AUDIO:
    • New main theme in the main menu!
    • New dodge roll sound.
    • New ambient sounds for the new world locations! (lots of content).
    • Fixed waypoints increasing audio volume.
    • Improved sound mix.
    • Fixed a number of ambiance seeking issues, where ambiance would restart from the beginning instead of picking a random starting point.

    UI:
    • Reworked Quests tracking UI
    • New Quests acceptation pop-up
    • New Quests reward pop-up
    • New World map
    • Reworked background for Unique items.
    • New item rarity : Quest item, with its own background, loot particle & text color.
    • New available stats points and passive skill points notification buttons
    • Skill level up is now directly displayed on the skillbar
    • Clicking on a skill in the skillbar will now open the active skill tree
    • Skillbar shortcuts are now displayed uppercase
    • New minimap
    • New set of minimap icons
    • Added Fog Of War to the minimap
    • Reworked and added book icons
    • New tutorial icons
    • New Spell Books icons
    • New quest tracking arrow
    • Reworked death screen
    • Reworked gameplay error message animation (not enough rage, etc...)

    CHARACTERS:
    • New enemy : Beware of the unpredictable Grave Digger ! He’ll use his shovel to dig all sorts of things to launch at you, but mostly other Undeads. He is sort of the Grave Keeper’s angrier and older brother.
    • New enemy : The first boss of act 1 is in, Halaku, the dreadful Bones Lord. Although we’ll improve the bossfight in the future with more attacks and patterns (and boss phases), this is already a powerful foe and the first true boss of the game.
    • New enemies : The Corruption has spread to the East, and bring forth a terrible army. While slaughtering the Corrupted Warriors and Berserkr will be quite straightforward, handling the mighty Juggernaut or the dangerous Slug could be a challenge for those who are not prepared.
    • New enemies : In the Hailstone bay to the North, the constant low temperature has affected some of the resident creatures in a bad way. There, you’ll find new variants of enemies you already know, sharing an affinity to the cold : the impressive Ice Crusher, the deadly Storm Keeper and the Iced variants of the Pithus and Pithus Warrior.
    • New enemies : The existing Pithus have been reorganized and a few members have been added to the family. We now have the regular Pithus, the Pithus Warrior, the uncatchable Pithus Outrider and the venomous Pithus Spewer and Infector.
    • New enemies : the new Skeletal Guards and Warriors serve as the bulk of the Bones Lord army and although they die easy, don’t underestimate them when they’re in large groups.
    • New NPC : Seren

    ENVIRONMENT:
    • Regarding the work that has been put in the new open-world, it would be hard to list the bulk of the environment changes. Anyway, you’ll find that most areas are now more readable and clearly defined, sometimes using biomes or color-grading, and that they contain many new assets.
    • Chests : since we want to reward exploration, the new open-world contains many chests, sometimes hidden ones, so that you won’t need to farm Dungeons to find interesting loot. We’re currently working on many different types of containers (furnitures, trash, cadavers, etc.) in order to give chests a better variety in the future and a better readability gameplay-wise (ex: equipment racks that only loot weapons or armors, etc.).
    • Indoor locations : We’ve added a few indoors areas to the world, and will design a lot more in the future, so that the total walkable surface of the game will be even bigger and exploration will be more interesting. They can be randomly chosen (ex : house cave) or static (ex : pithus dungeon) and will contain their fair share of rewards and foes.
    • New automated Doors system with one-sided Doors that can serve as shortcuts.
    • Various signposts have been placed in the world, indicating the location of main areas.
    • Fixed the issue that caused some players to encounter invisible walls in dungeons
    • New Dungeon : Pithus cave
    • New Dungeon : Ancient Civilization
    • New Dungeon : House Cave
    • We now use a progressive system for time. This can result a more flickering shadows, but we are working on a fix for that.

    LOCALIZATION:
    • The Quests file has been wiped and replaced by a new one containing all the new dialogs and gameplay strings. This represents almost 200 new lines.

    GAMEPLAY:
    • Visual spawners : the new world now contain advanced spawners that are represented by objects (tombs, eggs, etc.) that look just like regular props, but will start to shake when you are near and explode after a short time, revealing the enemy they contained. We hope this will bring diversity to the regular enemies that just happen to raise from the ground, and maybe surprise the careless adventurers.
    • Spreading Nodes : in certain areas of the world, you’ll find entities that extend their influence on the ground over time and endlessly spawn foes. You’ll need to destroy them quickly if you don’t want to be overwhelmed, but keep in mind that you can’t use them to farm experience or loot because the node only will reward you, not the enemies that it spawned. But know also that those rewards get better the more advanced is the progression of the node when you destroy it, so it may be interesting to let it extend, survive the spawned enemies, then destroy it when it’s the strongest.
    • New Support AI : the way following allies (ex: Brother Leon) behave has been totally changed and this is a first step in the direction of interesting pets or mercenaries.
    • Traps have been added to the game. You’d better watch your step if you don’t like being stunned, burned or if you don’t want to die prematurely.
    • Monster density has been overhauled and spawn locations carefully chosen.

    AFFIXES:
    • New Umbra On Kill affix for mage equipment.
    • Decreased the spell damage bonus on staves.
    [​IMG] 104 Rate up
     
    Since this is currently on sale, exactly how "complete" is it exactly? Is the game mostly feature complete but unpolished or what? With the version listed as 0.5 is the game literally 1/2 finished?
     
    Its probably 40% finished or less I would say, but still fun as hell.
     
    it's more like 14% finished I don't even think ACT I is done.
     
    But I'd say that if this type of game floats your boat at all- GET IT!

    They have been very up front and open, and it's already pretty fun (before the 0.5 patch).
     
    Is there enough randomised content to keep me playing? Are there enough items to keep playing randomised content?
     
    I'd say as of right now, don't expect to be playing a full game. This will be one of those games like Path of Exile or Grim Dawn was in the beginning. We'll be waiting for this game to be finished in 1-2 years, it will however give you something to keep going back to because of content/creation updates, which seem to happen regularly. That being said though, it is a beautiful game & its pretty fun. If you enjoy ARPG's you should get it.
     
    Thanks.
    Yeah I do enjoy ARPG's, it's one of my favorite genre.
    I love Grim Dawn, I had it on my wish list since day 1 when it was released on Steam, but I did wait until it was completely finished before I bought it. Mainly because I don't want to fall for a game that's unfinished.
     
    So I bought it and the game is really beautiful. I did not play much though, I'm only lvl 11. Trying to split time between Wolcen, Diablo 3 and Rocket League.
    It does have a lot of work left in it, especially the UI, drops and I am not a big fan of the running animation.
    But yeah, we can finally dual view 2h swords again :LOL:
     
    Anyone playing this game? Bought the early access for $20 and it's been pretty fun so far.
     
    How far along are they now? Is a real release in sight?
     
    IDK what it was like before but it is highly playable. I'll look up the version.
     
    Holy crud that is nice you can just morph into Diablo and kick ass I see they have Guns now I'm not going to play until it's done unless it's already done?
     
    The game is great but the idea of restarting every-time there is an update is less than appealing to me.
     
    Holy shit! This looks amazing now! I haven't played this game is quite some time.
     
    I guess my problem with this game is when you go take a look at the Steam reviews it's hundreds of kickstarter backers who are trashing it because of the fact that they've gone through so much money, so much time (years), and still seem to be pretty far away from a finished product. That trailer looks great, but this is a game that would never get my money until it's completely finished.
     
    That's the problem with putting a game out for early access in general, people expect results NOW & don't realize that it take a ton of effort to make a game, especially from a small company like this. Or they don't take time to read or comprehend what it is they're buying.
     
    how much did they actually accomplish in the past year?...still seems they have a long ways to go...can't beat the $19.99 price though
     
    I agree. They want those Kickstarter backers to test for bugs and the game mechanics in the first act of the game. Then the developers are going to only address bugs and suggestions to the core game while working on the other acts in the game. Later on when the game goes live, they will release the rest of the content to flesh the game out.

    Basically only expect to see 3 - 5 hours of story during Early Access. There is supposed to be an infinite dungeon and timed events with leaderboards to keep Early Access people busy.

    If you aren't the type of person that likes to break things so that you can crash the game and possibly your PC then I suggest you stay away until the full release. :)
     
    At the 21:10 mark he discusses what you can do in the game.

     
    This game is easily worth $20. Lots of fun to be had.
     
    I agree you with you but I think in the case of this game it's gone on a lot longer than originally anticipated. The game was orignally called Umbra and had a release date of 2016. Things got so bad that they RENAMED the game Wolcen later on. I'm sure if you told the backers they'd pay to have an unfinished Act 1 of the game 4 years after the beginning of development it wouldn't have gotten many pledges.
     
