Wizzy's FS Thread - Mid-2015 15" MacBook Pro, others

Refurbished Mid-2015 15.4" MacBook Pro $1100

Nest Gen 3 Thermostat $100

Apple iPad Air $150

Apple Samsung 256gb SSD MZ-JPV2560/0A4 $70

Tobii Eye-X $30

Kinect 2 v2 for Xbox One w/ Adapter $100

Foscam Security Camera $25

Cisco 7965G $25







Insteon Hub Pro $45 Insteon Hub $25

Soekris Engineering net4801-48 Single Board Computer $40







Soekris Engineering net5501-70 Single Board Computer $50

Ubiquiti Unifi Cloud Key UC-CK $40

Intel i7-6700k $150

Nest Yale Lock $100

EVGA GTX 1080Ti SC2 $420

Gigabyte z170x Gaming 7 Motherboard $70

16GB DDR4 2133 SO-DIMM (2x8) KIT $20

Arduboy Kickstarter Edition $20

Just getting started listing some stuff after cleaning out the gadgets for New Year. Everything is priced to be shipped. Working on pics.I accept ApplePay, Square Cash, QuickPay, and Venmo. If you're local to Columbus, Ohio, I also accept cash and can arrange local pickup if you prefer.heat under: MrWizardno2 -Model No. A1398, Part No. FJLQ2LL/A-Ships in original box inside Apple shipping box, Purchased directly from Apple August 2016-2.2GHz Quad-core Intel i7, 16GB RAM-1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD in Sintech NGFF adapter. This is themodel year with an upgradeable SSD!-Comes with two additional 85W MagSafe2 power adapters and Thunderbolt 2 Ethernet adapter-In great condition except a tiny ding on the top case from something in my backpack. Can include the shell I purchased, as well. Just ask.-Non-smoker. Very well taken care of. Used for development work.-Comes with backplate and wall plates, Purchased from Google November 2017-Can't find the box for this one, but I'm pretty sure I have everything else for it including the original screws. Let's discuss to make sure I have everything you're after.-Space Grey, LTE Cellular, 128GB, Part No. MF558LL/A, Model No. A1475-Has always had screen protector and Smart Folio attached, included-Grandfathered into free 200mb T-Mobile data per month for life-Complete with all in-box accessories and retail packaging-For 2013-2015 MacBook Pro, Air and iMac-Retail box, Purchased from Amazon November 2016-Fair warning, this little bastard is finicky about which USB port it's plugged into but it's awesome!-Includes power and Xbox adapter and cables-Includes vpn1401 Hardware Cryptoaccelerator-2gb SanDisk CF Card (I think it may still be loaded with PFSense)-Power supply-Includes vpn1401 Hardware Cryptoaccelerator and drive rails-2gb SanDisk CF Card (I think it may still be loaded with PFSense)-This case capable of fitting a full-size PCI card-Power supply-All in-box accessories and retail packagingSold:-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016-Comes in retail box, Purchased from Google January 2019-Complete with all parts, accessories, packaged items.-Satin Nickel Finish-Retail box, Purchased from wingding [H] April 2019-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016-Includes backplate and all original in-box accessories