Wizzy's FS Thread -MacBook Pro, Nest Thermostat, iPad, other gadgets

mrwizardno2
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2012
- Messages
- 201
Just getting started listing some stuff after cleaning out the gadgets for New Year. Everything is priced to be shipped. Working on pics.
I accept ApplePay, Square Cash, QuickPay, and Venmo. If you're local to Columbus, Ohio, I also accept cash and can arrange local pickup if you prefer.
heat under: MrWizardno2
Nest Gen 3 Thermostat $100
-Comes with backplate and wall plates, Purchased from Google November 2017
-Can't find the box for this one, but I'm pretty sure I have everything else for it including the original screws. Let's discuss to make sure I have everything you're after.
Apple iPad Air $150
-Space Grey, LTE Cellular, 128GB, Part No. MF558LL/A, Model No. A1475
-Has always had screen protector and Smart Folio attached, included
-Grandfathered into free 200mb T-Mobile data per month for life
-Complete with all in-box accessories and retail packaging
Refurbished Mid-2015 15.4" MacBook Pro $1100
-Model No. A1398, Part No. FJLQ2LL/A
-Ships in refurb box inside Apple shipping box, Purchased directly from Apple August 2016
-2.2GHz Quad-core Intel i7, 16GB RAM
-1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD in Sintech NGFF adapter
-Comes with two additional 85W MagSafe2 power adapters and Thunderbolt 2 Ethernet adapter
-In great condition except a tiny ding on the top case from something in my backpack. Can include the shell I purchased, as well. Just ask.
Apple Samsung 256gb SSD MZ-JPV2560/0A4 $70
-For 2013-2015 MacBook Pro, Air and iMac
Tobii Eye-X $30
-Retail box, Purchased from Amazon November 2016
-Fair warning, this little bastard is finicky about which USB port it's plugged into but it's awesome!
Kinect 2 v2 for Xbox One w/ Adapter $100
-Includes power and Xbox adapter and cables
Foscam Security Camera $25
Cisco 7965G $25
Insteon Hub $25
Insteon Hub Pro $45
Soekris Engineering net4801-48 Single Board Computer $40
-Includes vpn1401 Hardware Cryptoaccelerator
-2gb SanDisk CF Card (I think it may still be loaded with PFSense)
-Power supply
Soekris Engineering net5501-70 Single Board Computer $50
-Includes vpn1401 Hardware Cryptoaccelerator and drive rails
-2gb SanDisk CF Card (I think it may still be loaded with PFSense)
-This case capable of fitting a full-size PCI card
-Power supply
Ubiquiti Unifi Cloud Key UC-CK $40
-All in-box accessories and retail packaging
Sold:
Intel i7-6700k $150
-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016
Nest Yale Lock $100
-Comes in retail box, Purchased from Google January 2019
-Complete with all parts, accessories, packaged items.
-Satin Nickel Finish
EVGA GTX 1080Ti SC2 $420
-Retail box, Purchased from wingding [H] April 2019
Gigabyte z170x Gaming 7 Motherboard $70
-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016
-Includes backplate and all original in-box accessories
16GB DDR4 2133 SO-DIMM (2x8) KIT $20
Arduboy Kickstarter Edition $20
I accept ApplePay, Square Cash, QuickPay, and Venmo. If you're local to Columbus, Ohio, I also accept cash and can arrange local pickup if you prefer.
heat under: MrWizardno2
Nest Gen 3 Thermostat $100
-Comes with backplate and wall plates, Purchased from Google November 2017
-Can't find the box for this one, but I'm pretty sure I have everything else for it including the original screws. Let's discuss to make sure I have everything you're after.
Apple iPad Air $150
-Space Grey, LTE Cellular, 128GB, Part No. MF558LL/A, Model No. A1475
-Has always had screen protector and Smart Folio attached, included
-Grandfathered into free 200mb T-Mobile data per month for life
-Complete with all in-box accessories and retail packaging
Refurbished Mid-2015 15.4" MacBook Pro $1100
-Model No. A1398, Part No. FJLQ2LL/A
-Ships in refurb box inside Apple shipping box, Purchased directly from Apple August 2016
-2.2GHz Quad-core Intel i7, 16GB RAM
-1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD in Sintech NGFF adapter
-Comes with two additional 85W MagSafe2 power adapters and Thunderbolt 2 Ethernet adapter
-In great condition except a tiny ding on the top case from something in my backpack. Can include the shell I purchased, as well. Just ask.
Apple Samsung 256gb SSD MZ-JPV2560/0A4 $70
-For 2013-2015 MacBook Pro, Air and iMac
Tobii Eye-X $30
-Retail box, Purchased from Amazon November 2016
-Fair warning, this little bastard is finicky about which USB port it's plugged into but it's awesome!
Kinect 2 v2 for Xbox One w/ Adapter $100
-Includes power and Xbox adapter and cables
Foscam Security Camera $25
Cisco 7965G $25
Insteon Hub $25
Insteon Hub Pro $45
Soekris Engineering net4801-48 Single Board Computer $40
-Includes vpn1401 Hardware Cryptoaccelerator
-2gb SanDisk CF Card (I think it may still be loaded with PFSense)
-Power supply
Soekris Engineering net5501-70 Single Board Computer $50
-Includes vpn1401 Hardware Cryptoaccelerator and drive rails
-2gb SanDisk CF Card (I think it may still be loaded with PFSense)
-This case capable of fitting a full-size PCI card
-Power supply
Ubiquiti Unifi Cloud Key UC-CK $40
-All in-box accessories and retail packaging
Sold:
-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016
-Comes in retail box, Purchased from Google January 2019
-Complete with all parts, accessories, packaged items.
-Satin Nickel Finish
-Retail box, Purchased from wingding [H] April 2019
-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016
-Includes backplate and all original in-box accessories
Arduboy Kickstarter Edition $20
Last edited: