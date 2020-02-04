Wizzy's FS Thread - 1080ti, MacBook Pro, other gadgets

Just getting started listing some stuff after cleaning out the gadgets for New Year. Everything is priced to be shipped. Working on pics.
I accept ApplePay, Square Cash, QuickPay, and Venmo. If you're local to Columbus, Ohio, I also accept cash and can arrange local pickup if you prefer. :)
Intel i7-6700k $180
-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016
IMG_0898.jpeg


EVGA GTX 1080Ti SC2 $500
-Retail box, Purchased from wingding [H] April 2019
IMG_0900.jpeg


Gigabyte z170x Gaming 7 Motherboard $70
-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016
-Includes backplate and all original in-box accessories
IMG_0904.jpeg


Nest Yale Lock $150
-Comes in retail box, Purchased from Google January 2019
-Complete with all parts, accessories, packaged items.

Nest Gen 3 Thermostat $100
-Comes with backplate and wall plates, Purchased from Google November 2017
-Can't find the box for this one, but I'm pretty sure I have everything else for it including the original screws. Let's discuss to make sure I have everything you're after.

Refurbished Mid-2015 15.4" MacBook Pro $1200
-Ships in refurb box inside Apple shipping box, Purchased directly from Apple August 2016
-2.2GHz Quad-core Intel i7, 16GB RAM
-1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD in Sintech NGFF adapter

Apple Samsung 256gb SSD MZ-JPV2560/0A4 $75
-For 2013-2015 MacBook Pro, (also Air and iMac)

Tobii Eye-X $50
-Retail box, Purchased from Amazon November 2016
-Fair warning, this little bastard is finicky about which USB port it's plugged into but it's awesome!
IMG_0902.jpeg
IMG_0903.jpeg


Kinect 2 v2 for Xbox One w/ Adapter $125
-Includes power and Xbox adapter and cables

Foscam Security Camera $25
Cisco 7965G $25
Insteon Hub $30
Insteon Hub Pro $50
Arduboy $20
 
