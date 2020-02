Wizzy's FS Thread - 1080ti, MacBook Pro, other gadgets

Intel i7-6700k $180

EVGA GTX 1080Ti SC2 $500

Gigabyte z170x Gaming 7 Motherboard $70

Nest Yale Lock $150

Nest Gen 3 Thermostat $100

Refurbished Mid-2015 15.4" MacBook Pro $1200

Apple Samsung 256gb SSD MZ-JPV2560/0A4 $75

Tobii Eye-X $50

Kinect 2 v2 for Xbox One w/ Adapter $125

Foscam Security Camera $25

Cisco 7965G $25

Insteon Hub $30

Insteon Hub Pro $50

Arduboy $20

Just getting started listing some stuff after cleaning out the gadgets for New Year. Everything is priced to be shipped. Working on pics.I accept ApplePay, Square Cash, QuickPay, and Venmo. If you're local to Columbus, Ohio, I also accept cash and can arrange local pickup if you prefer.heat under: MrWizardno2 -Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016-Retail box, Purchased from wingding [H] April 2019-Retail box, Purchased at Microcenter December 2016-Includes backplate and all original in-box accessories-Comes in retail box, Purchased from Google January 2019-Complete with all parts, accessories, packaged items.-Comes with backplate and wall plates, Purchased from Google November 2017-Can't find the box for this one, but I'm pretty sure I have everything else for it including the original screws. Let's discuss to make sure I have everything you're after.-Ships in refurb box inside Apple shipping box, Purchased directly from Apple August 2016-2.2GHz Quad-core Intel i7, 16GB RAM-1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD in Sintech NGFF adapter-For 2013-2015 MacBook Pro, (also Air and iMac)-Retail box, Purchased from Amazon November 2016-Fair warning, this little bastard is finicky about which USB port it's plugged into but it's awesome!-Includes power and Xbox adapter and cables