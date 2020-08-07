With Internet Down, Windows 10 doesn'r have permission to conecct to local network shared drives

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
I can't figure this one out - I setup my media library share so I can watch things if the internet is down, but lat night it told me it didn't have permission to map the drives. They came back up once Internet was restored. I can't recall having thesse issues when I was running under Windows 7 Homegroup.For drive sharing, I have permissions set to fully enabled, with Everyone having access.


I have the following options for Advanced Sharing (these were setup in order to give me as painless access as Homegroup, but perhaps this is the wrong approach?

my network.png




Do I need to setup different permissions to maintain my local network when the internet is down? Is this something to do with Windows 10 Firewall?
 
KarsusTG

2[H]4U
You should turn off / uncheck automatic setup of network drives. Do that yourself.

You should also turn off Public folder sharing. Also, public file and print sharing should not be on unless you have a very good reason to turn it on.

Edit: What are you streaming them from? A Synology NAS or similar?
 
