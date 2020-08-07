With Internet Down, Windows 10 doesn'r have permission to conecct to local network shared drives

I can't figure this one out - I setup my media library share so I can watch things if the internet is down, but lat night it told me it didn't have permission to map the drives. They came back up once Internet was restored. I can't recall having thesse issues when I was running under Windows 7 Homegroup.For drive sharing, I have permissions set to fully enabled, with Everyone having access.I have the following options for Advanced Sharing (these were setup in order to give me as painless access as Homegroup, but perhaps this is the wrong approach?Do I need to setup different permissions to maintain my local network when the internet is down? Is this something to do with Windows 10 Firewall?