With Internet Down, Windows 10 doesn'r have permission to conecct to local network shared drives

I can't figure this one out - I setup my media library share so I can watch things if the internet is down, but lat night it told me it didn't have permission to map the drives. They came back up once Internet was restored. I can't recall having thesse issues when I was running under Windows 7 Homegroup.For drive sharing, I have permissions set to fully enabled, with Everyone having access.
I have the following options for Advanced Sharing (these were setup in order to give me as painless access as Homegroup, but perhaps this is the wrong approach?
Do I need to setup different permissions to maintain my local network when the internet is down? Is this something to do with Windows 10 Firewall?
