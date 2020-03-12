erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,538
With the complete collapse and implosion of the E3 Event, Microsoft is Live Streaming the Xbox event online instead!
"Microsoft Xbox is one of its latest participants with an E3 event almost every year. The 2020 edition of E3 was particularly important for Microsoft and Sony, as the two were expected to shed more light on their next-generation game console platforms. "E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event," tweeted Spencer. He added that details on the timing of the Digital Event will be put out in the coming weeks."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264703/with-e3-2020-in-tatters-xbox-e3-event-to-go-ahead-online
"Microsoft Xbox is one of its latest participants with an E3 event almost every year. The 2020 edition of E3 was particularly important for Microsoft and Sony, as the two were expected to shed more light on their next-generation game console platforms. "E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event," tweeted Spencer. He added that details on the timing of the Digital Event will be put out in the coming weeks."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264703/with-e3-2020-in-tatters-xbox-e3-event-to-go-ahead-online