Witcher 3 4k/60 Success Rate

Just got a 2080 Super and have been tinkering with it in Witcher 3. I installed the HD Reworked mod, and it looks great.



I still can't seem to get a consistent 60 fps however, and it seems like it should easily be doable on the 2080 Super. I've got hairworks disabled, sharpening set to low, chromatic aberration and vignette turned off. Everything else is ultra/halk ultra.



Just curious if this matches others' experience with the game? There are times in the game where I do get a solid 60fps, and other locations/conditions where it drops into the 50-60 range, which feels really choppy. Is there a "standard" benchmark area or run people are using to compare performance?