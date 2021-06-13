Wiring new house

T

I'm wiring a new house with cat 6 and rg6 for satellites. Looking for some feedback on my plan.
Rg6 runs into the server cabinet, enough for two dishes.
Cat 6, 4 each runs to master bed and main living room.
Three runs to each other bedroom, one to kitchen and utility room, two in office(server cabinet is in office), two into attic above garage. Also runs for three access points through the house. I'm planning on using HDMI extenders to each tv from the server cabinet where all the satellite receivers are.
Any thoughts?
 
The only thing I'd add to that kind of setup, if you can, is a conduit leading from outside to your main distro point in case of future upgrade needs, such as fiber optic cabling coming to your neighborhood for internet service. That would make the runs easier, even if it's just into the attic so when they come to install it they have to run it into the attic, then just trhough that tubing.
 
