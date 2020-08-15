Wireless RGB Mouse recommendations for big hands/thumbs, lol

Currently using a Logitec G203 and it's alright (good hand feel) but I'm starting to find the cable a bit irritating.



I'm considering the Corsair Harpoon but I'm a little concerned about the two side buttons. The trouble with most 'gaming' mice for me is that my big thumbs are always hitting a side button by mistake and then screwing something up. For most gaming mice, the sensitivity seems to be way too high, causing them to be activated on a mere brush-by. At least on the G203, the two side buttons are located just high enough up that my thumb rests safely underneath.