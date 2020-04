ryan_975 said: You’ll have to put your Google WiFi APs in bridge mode (which disables the mesh feature and kill performance if you have more than one AP), or you’ll have put your wired devices on the 86 side of the network. Click to expand...

I have 3 google wifi points in the house. One is physically plugged into the network and the other 2 are in bridge mode. So based on what you are saying, I should go into my switch and change the IP range there to start with 192.168.86.xxx and everything should work out. Everything on the wired side would have to be restarted or have their IP's refreshed, but I am wondering if that will cause any issues with stuff that goes out, like my plex server?