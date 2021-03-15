Wireless HDMI - TV to audio receiver

Hello,
I have a family friend that needs to connect their TV to their audio receiver which is in a cabinet about 15-20ft away. He primarily wants to connect the TV audio to the audio receiver.
What is the best wireless hdmi option for this?
And out of curiosity, is it a 2 way signal?
Could he connect a DVD or blu ray player to the receiver and send the video signal back to the TV?
Thanks
