Wireless card keeps resetting. Event 10400

Running Win Ent. 10 version 2004 (previously 1909)



Ok about 10 days ago I had an explorer crash and this is when I started having problems. The wifi light on my keyboard would change to orange (normally white) to indirect that wireless was off. However when I would click on the wireless icon in the system tray wifi would show it was still on. I in fact had lost connectivity. I could fix this by clicking the network troubleshooting button. Wifi would work for 1-2 days or sometimes only for a few minutes before it went out again. I tried deleting and letting windows re-detect the wireless card. I tried upgrading the driver. Still the same issues. I finally upgraded to version 2004 yesterday thinking that would overwrite whatever corruption that was caused by the crash but I just got my first connectivity drop a few minutes ago. What's different now is that wireless actually came back on it's own which is a good thing. This is the message I am seeing in the log. "The network interface "Intel(R) Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260" has begun resetting. There will be a momentary disruption in network connectivity while the hardware resets. Reason: The network driver requested that it be reset. This network interface has reset x time(s) since it was last initialized." Source is 'NDIS' and the event id '10400'. What is causing this and how can I fix?