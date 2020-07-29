Wireless and Wired network at home not talking to one another.

So the issue I have is this: my wired network is on 192.168.1.X and my Google Wifi in the house is 192.168.86.X. Because of this, I can't get things that are wired in to see my wireless printer. I have an HP V1910 Switch that everything plugs into.

With that, would it be better for me to change the IPv4 address on the switch or on the Google Wifi? I need to get this resolved asap because I start school on Wednesday night (7/29) and will need access to the printer.
If I go under "network" on the switch and then to "VLAN interface" I can modify the one vlan that is there.

Annotation 2020-07-29 011517.png


On the Google Wifi, the starting Router Lan IP is 192.168.86.1 and DHCP address pool is 192.168.86.20 with an ending IP of 192.168.86.250

Someone told me that another option, since I have 2 network ports in my PC, is to run another cable from the switch and give that port a static IP in the same range as the Google Wifi.
 
make the Google device 192.168.1.2
Or just turn off DHCP in the Google Device and let whatever device you are using as a DHCP server dole out the IP addresses.
 
No, change the router LAN address to 192.168.1.2
the other numbers will change automatically.
 
Wired would be a few PC's and game consoles. Wireless would be 4 laptops, a tv, Ring security, 4 tablets and 2 cell phones.

I just tried to change the settings you mentioned and it errors out not letting me do it. I think I have to unplug the main wifi point and see if it will let me do it then
 
No matter what I do I get either get an error that the subnet is not in the same group or one that says that there was an error and make sure I am connected to the internet
 
