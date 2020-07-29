Wireless and Wired network at home not talking to one another.

So the issue I have is this: my wired network is on 192.168.1.X and my Google Wifi in the house is 192.168.86.X. Because of this, I can't get things that are wired in to see my wireless printer. I have an HP V1910 Switch that everything plugs into.With that, would it be better for me to change the IPv4 address on the switch or on the Google Wifi? I need to get this resolved asap because I start school on Wednesday night (7/29) and will need access to the printer.If I go under "network" on the switch and then to "VLAN interface" I can modify the one vlan that is there.On the Google Wifi, the starting Router Lan IP is 192.168.86.1 and DHCP address pool is 192.168.86.20 with an ending IP of 192.168.86.250Someone told me that another option, since I have 2 network ports in my PC, is to run another cable from the switch and give that port a static IP in the same range as the Google Wifi.