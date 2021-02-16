Wired Vlan Capable Router Recommendation

Recently moved my work computer to a wired connection at home. Currently have a Netgear Orbi serving as router. Want to move the Orbi to AP duty only for wifi devices and get a new router that using Vlan will segment everything wired (personal computer, printer, work computer, voip system, entertainment stack (xbox, firetv 1st gen, multi zone av system) into seperate vlan's. Primary purpose of the new router would be security (firmware updates against new threats etc), then vlans. Looking at Cisco RV340 as top contender, maybe Linksys 214 or Netgear BR200. Opinions or better ideas?. Do not wan to roll my own on a custom box (don't have time for that with kids, work and the rest). Thanks.