Wired Controller for PS5?

After gaming on PC for over ten years (last console was xbox 360) I'm thinking of purchasing a PS5 but need to know if Sony sells a wired controller. The plan is to hook up the PS5 to my TV in the basement and put the PS5 in a different room that's right next to the TV for a totally silent experience. All I can find are wireless controllers on Amazon. By the way, has anyone bought the PS5 on Amazon? They have them for sale for $500 but it's by "invitation only". I put myself on the list but never got an invitation in the email and I'm a prime member.