[WIP] Antek ISK 300-150 AM4 Build

Parts:MB: Asrock B450 Gaming-ITX/AC (shipping)CPU: TBD (Likely APU, considering the 3200/3000G)Cooler: Noctua NH-L9a-AM4RAM: TBD (Likely TEAMGROUP E+ 2x4GB 2400 cl16)Storage: Crucial 128GB SATA SSD, to be upgraded later.So far I've got the case and CPU cooler. I've unpacked and disassembled the case. It's a lot heavier than I expected, and assembly is funky – you must remove the HDD and FDD trays, and the power supply assembly in order to remove the fan bracket. You probably can't acces the lower screws on the fans with the motherboard installed either, so removing the bracket is required to remove or rearrange the fans. The fan blanking plate has two tabs holding it in place, along with two screws, and the whole thing is plastic, so you need to be gentle when removing it.Back to the PSU: It's held in place by two screws and four tabs. It's held very securely by the tabs, but getting it under or off the tabs is a PITA. I don't know if it's the FP cables/housing (plastic box up front, behind FP) or the poor routing/strain relief on the power cable coming out the side, but something prevents it from sitting right on the tabs near the front side of the case, and you can't see them so it's wiggle jiggle until it falls in place, then press down on the left side and slide forward.The Power/Reset/*LED wires are all on the left side...except one. But they're all the same length! I bundled them together and routed them under the PSU power cable, will tie them to the support bracket above the MB... except the short one.Here's what it looks like, all said and done:Seems like cable management will be a cakewalk. Some wires may have to switch sides depending on board layout, but looks good to me. Undecided on fan placement