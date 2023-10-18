WinXP vs. Win 7 issue

Hi,



so a bit of strange error.



When I start up my pc with Win7 it takes long (5-6 min), but eventually loads everything, the pci-e graphics card is seen, and the network connects and browses internet (Firefox) and everything is good. ( The long startup time seems so since the machine is too old for win7.)



Now, when i swap the HDD with a WinXP installation, it starts up much quicker, but i cannot seem to detect the graphics card, and i get the 'this page cannot be displayed' error in windows explorer. I can see the initial google search results, but links dont open. Also, i can share files on my home network to my laptop, no issue there.



I have flushed dns, installed network protocols, changed tls settings, nothing so far helped.



I also installed the graphics card software from a usb stick, nothing happens, it's like the card is not there. (The current driver is that VGA basic, default, but no description in the properties block)





I have not checked services.msc or messed around with the registery, nothing overclocked or modded.



This PC always worked as I had it for many years, just recently need a pc for old games and movies.



Thanks a million!



Let me know if you would need other settings, specs.



Specs:



Win XP SP2

Biostar P43-A7 ver 6.0

CPU Intel 2.8 GHz Core 2 Duo

2x 2GB DDR2 800 DIMS Transcend

HDD 500 GB, Seagate Barracuda 7200 SATA cable

Graphics GV- N710 D3

BIOS IP43A- A7S (non original bios,i flashed this long ago)