Winter Royale exploit causes pros to lose out on thousands

Heard someone complainin' about Fortnite earlier, so here's some karma or justice fer ya. "What this means is that there are a bunch of people out there who continually played in low point lobbies to artificially raise their score. Their points would show up as zero, but once Epic updated it after the fact - they would be well into the money For obvious reasons, we will not divulge how this exploit was done. Cheating is cowardly, and doing it effectively steals from anyone who played by the rules. I hope Epic can resolve this issue in a timely manner and permanently ban any user who manipulated the system If Epic continues to fix points after tournaments concluded, tournaments will still be vulnerable to exploiters. Instead, they need to make sure that no bugs are present during the tournament such that players are matched in the right lobbies. Hopefully swift communication on this issue will dissuade any further instances of cheating as we head into another year of action packed competitive Fortnite" https://fortnitetracker.com/article/871/winter-royale-exploit-causes-pros-to-lose-out