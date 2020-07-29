Wine/Steam on Linux: change resolution on the fly in gaming (Age of Empires II 2013)

Hi all,
I wanted to share something for those Linux friends who play on Wine or Steam.
Recently I stumbled upon a game which stubbornly didn't have any resolution change setting - Age of Empires II (2013). I have 4K monitor with 139.87 PPI. Units are tiny and interface in that resolution is unplayable. So I wrote simple script, to change resolution and reposition my all 3 monitors, run the game, and after game is finished, press Enter to revert resolution back to what it was.
To learn your current setting (and monitor positions), just type xrandr. Then you can populate entries in your own script.
If you have only one monitor, then you can simply put one xrandr line without --pos (position of the monitor) and another xrandr to revert resolution back. Also replace steam line with your steam game or wine command.
Enjoy
Code:
#!/bin/bash
echo Lower main 4K screen resolution to 1680x1050
xrandr --output DP-3 --mode 1280x1024 --pos 0x0
xrandr --output DP-0 --mode 1680x1050 --pos 1280x0
xrandr --output HDMI-0 --mode 1920x1080 --pos 2960x0
echo Start Age of Empires II (2013)
steam steam://rungameid/221380
echo Press [Enter] to restore resolution back to normal
read
echo Restore main 4k screen resolution
xrandr --output DP-3 --mode 1280x1024 --pos 0x1136
xrandr --output DP-0 --mode 3840x2160 --pos 1280x0
xrandr --output HDMI-0 --mode 1920x1080 --pos 5120x1080
If you have only one monitor, then you can simply put one xrandr line without --pos (position of the monitor) and another xrandr to revert resolution back. Also replace steam line with your steam game or wine command.
Enjoy