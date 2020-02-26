Windows10 installion media creation tool : how current is current?

Kinda a dumb question I likely know the answer to but gonna ask anyways. Looking to reinstall Windows 10 clean. I have the installation tool on a usb drive I made a couple years ago which I think has one of the first versions of windows 10 using that tool or slightly after. As the thread title says, how up to date is the media creation tool compared to windows update within the OS? Couple of weeks? Couple of months? Last major "service pack" type update? Is it worth the effort to update the USB drive I have or will I get the same result just installing what I have and running windows update?