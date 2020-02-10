Windows XP to a scientific instrument in a VM?

Hi all,

I'm not too familiar with VM but looking to explore this as a possiblilty.



I work in a research lab and a few of our instruments use software that only runs on Windows XP. The main one I'm concerned with uses a NETBEUI connection to the instrument on an ethernet cable (using the built in ethernet port on the PC). The last time we needed a PC we had one built by a company that dual booted Windows XP and DOS 6.0, but they are no longer in business. The PC is NOT connected to the internet due to security. In fact, the university no longer allows any PC not on Windows 10 on to their internal network.



Would using a VM be safe if we had a Windows 10 PC using wifi as general use, Office 365 and Crashplan and then use a VM with XP connected to the ethernet port on the instrument? Or would having the ethernet adaptor in the XP VM be enabled (to connect to the instrument) be an area where malware could go from Windows 10 -> XP?



Thanks!